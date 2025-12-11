OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie AcMoody as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 9, 2026. Annie has worked with DFC for over five years, serving in progressively senior roles and making significant contributions to policy, economics, trade, and sustainability initiatives.

Annie brings nearly 20 years of experience in policy and economic analysis within the dairy sector and holds a Masters in Agricultural Economics. Her professional experience spans both Canada and the United States, providing her with significant expertise and credibility on key issues affecting the dairy sector. Her strong leadership skills and collaborative approach make her exceptionally well-positioned to guide DFC in achieving its strategic priorities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Annie as DFC's next CEO," said DFC President David Wiens. "Annie's strategic insight and subject-matter expertise will be valuable in supporting both the dairy sector and DFC's membership. Her inclusive leadership style will also be instrumental in continuing our culture of open collaboration."

Annie succeeds Lucie Bérubé, who has served as interim CEO since April 2025. The Board thanks Lucie for her outstanding leadership during this period, maintaining stability and continuity across DFC. Lucie will return to her role as Chief Operating Officer, working closely with Annie to support DFC's continued success.

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing the farmers on over 9,000 Canadian dairy farms. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Visit dairyfarmersofcanada.ca for more information.

