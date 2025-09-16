OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC), Lactanet, and partners from across the dairy industry have come together to unveil the newly developed Canadian Dairy Hub website.

Intended to turn the latest dairy research into accessible information, the Canadian Dairy Hub is a comprehensive, bilingual online platform that gives Canadian dairy farmers practical resources they can use. Building on a previous knowledge transfer initiative, the new website is a one-stop hub for tools, videos, factsheets and other resources, all backed by the latest in science-based information in an easy-to-navigate space for farmers and their advisors.

"The Canadian Dairy Hub builds on the dairy industry's long-standing investment in research by serving as a central, one-stop resource for knowledge transfer. This ensures that the latest, science-based research reaches farmers directly," said David Wiens, president of DFC. "This investment in knowledge sharing complements our ongoing research efforts, helping farmers make informed management decisions on their farms."

The Canadian Dairy Hub is a DFC initiative organized around four key themes: environmental sustainability, animal welfare, animal health, and herd management. DFC worked closely with Lactanet, provincial producer organizations, and industry experts to develop and deliver this platform.

About Dairy Farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing the over 9,000 Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada

Media Contact: Vanessa Schwarz, Director, Corporate Communications, M: 343 596-7152, [email protected]