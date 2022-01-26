Lactalis Canada Makes List as Only Dairy Company

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is proud to once again be named on the Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers for 2022. For the second consecutive year, Lactalis Canada has been recognized amongst the country's top employers, making the list as the only dairy company.

"To be named on the Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers in 2022 is an exceptional honour and represents the Lactalis Canada Experience," said Mark Taylor, President and CEO, Lactalis Canada. "At Lactalis Canada, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and this employee-driven award reflects the passion, dedication and values of our team who proudly deliver on our core purpose of enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians each and every day."

To determine the Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers 2022, Statista surveyed more than 100,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 300 employers that received the most recommendations.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada (formerly Parmalat Canada) is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi's, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2022 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.7 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

