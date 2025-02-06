TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Lactalis Canada's Cheestrings brand launched a new campaign to help Canadians define what it means to be a truly Canadian brand.

In a study conducted by the brand last year, "Made in Canada" was cited as the top criterion behind how Canadians selected their cheese. Now with a "buy Canadian" wave spreading across the country, consumers are expressing confusion about what products are truly Canadian. In fact, a recent Pollara poll revealed that 85% of Canadians wish it was easier to identify Canadian products.

In response, Cheestrings is making it easier for Canadians to identify its beloved cheese. As a cheese that is sourced, manufactured, packaged and sold completely and only in Canada, the brand is using billboards to express pride for how wholly Canadian it is through a campaign called "Cheestrings: Made with 0% American Cheese" and will run in the GTA starting on February 6.

"There's never been a more critical time to help Canadian consumers identify Canadian products and brands," said Sabrina Zollo, Vice President, Marketing, Cheese & Table Spreads at Lactalis Cananda. "Cheestrings is as Canadian as it gets so we thought it was important to highlight this in the irreverent, cheeky way that Cheestrings always communicates."

Cheestrings has a "Product of Canada" designation which is regulated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). This designation is featured on Cheestrings packaging to inform consumers that it is made using Canadian ingredients, labour, and processing, and that all manufacturing costs are entirely Canadian.

Cheestrings is manufactured in Victoriaville, Quebec, and carries the Dairy Farmers of Canada Blue Cow logo indicating it is made with 100% Canadian milk and milk ingredients. Cheestrings is available in all major grocery retailers across Canada.

