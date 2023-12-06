LACTALIS CANADA DONATES OVER EIGHT TONNES OF OLYMPIC YOGOURT TO ONTARIO AND BRITISH COLUMBIA FOOD BANKS

Valued at over $67,000, this year's Olympic Organic donation will once again help support communities in need this holiday season with the delivery of 12,400 tubs of nutritious Olympic yogourt

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada has announced a donation of over eight tonnes of Olympic yogourt valued at over $67,000 to Ontario and British Columbia food banks. Responding to rising food insecurity in both regions, the donation equates to 12,400 tubs (650g format) of Olympic organic yogourt.

At Food Banks Mississauga, Ontario, Lactalis Canada General Manager of the Cultured & Yogurt Division Adrienne Pagot-Gérault (left) sorts an Olympic Organic yogourt delivery with Food Banks Mississauga CEO Meghan Nicholls (centre) and Feed Ontario Director of Development and Partnerships Stephanie Ashton-Smith (right). Lactalis Canada is donating over eight tonnes of Olympic yogourt to food banks in Ontario and British Columbia this holiday season. (CNW Group/Lactalis Canada)

Marking the second year Lactalis Canada's Olympic brand has supported Canadian food banks with a holiday donation, this year's donation is a six percent increase from the 2022 overall donation amount. The 12,400 tubs represent the brand's commitment to giving back to communities in need this year as part of an influencer-led social media campaign for Olympic Organic yogourt. The donation highlights the care the brand takes with its organic farming partners, the care involved in producing its iconic high-quality yogourt, and the care the brand has for its local communities through this donation as well as support to British Columbia communities impacted by wildfires earlier this year and the floods in 2021.

"We know that with so many Canadians currently facing food insecurity, food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand," said Adrienne Pagot-Gérault, General Manager, Cultured & Yogourt Division, Lactalis Canada. "Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic brand's very motto is centered around "crafted with care" and this extends to our support to food banks in Ontario and British Columbia this holiday season through a significant contribution of our high-quality nutritious products."

In Ontario, the yogourt will be provided to Feed Ontario and distributed to their affiliated food banks, including Food Banks Mississauga. In British Columbia, the yogourt will be distributed to various food bank recipients, including the CityReach Care Society, Lotus Light Charity Society, Richmond Food Bank Society and Archway Food Bank.

"This year, with inflation and economic uncertainty, we saw the demand for food bank services surge, serving the highest number of people ever on record," says Carolyn Steward, CEO of Feed Ontario. "But even in the face of this challenging environment, Feed Ontario has been able to rise to meet this growing need with passion and conviction, made possible in part by generous donations like Olympic yogourt from Lactalis Canada."

Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians, and these latest holiday donations from their Olympic brand follow ongoing donations to those in need.

About Lactalis Canada

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs more than 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, iÖGO, iÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani and Président. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca .

About Olympic

Olympic Organic yogourt is a high-quality yogourt made from 100% naturally sourced, clean ingredients. It is made with care with milk from grassfed cows from organic farms in British Columbia and Ontario. At Olympic organic, clean ingredients mean no synthetic pesticides, preservatives, and GMOs. Olympic's grassfed cows are treated with good care, and the farmer friends deeply care about the health, the well-being and the happiness of their cows. For more information on Olympic Organic yogourts, click here .

