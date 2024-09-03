LACTALIS CANADA LAUNCHES THE ONLY ORGANIC KIDS DRINKABLE YOGOURT IN THE CANADIAN MARKET

"Lactalis Canada's OLYMPIC Organic brand is delighted to offer Canadian families a new drinkable organic yogourt made with 100% organic grassfed milk and real organic fruits," said Alvin Tan, Director of Innovation, Yogourt & Cultured Division at Lactalis Canada. "We are thrilled to launch this product as we have a good understanding of the importance of providing a nutritious and delicious snack that both kids and parents will love".

Now on shelves in stores across Canada, the yogourt flavours feature Strawberry and Strawberry-Banana, appealing to young taste buds while offering kids delicious choices for their daily snack. Crafted with care, this kid's yogourt is certified organic, free from GMOs or synthetic pesticides, artificial ingredients and preservatives. As the embodiment of organic farming, OLYMPIC Organic exclusively uses Canadian organic milk from grassfed cows.

Available in convenient packs of 4 x 190mL bottles, OLYMPIC Organic's new kids drinkable yogourt gives parents the best of both worlds; providing their kids with a nutritious snack that is also hassle-free. The packaging is made with recyclable materials, and the convenient bottle size makes these ideal for packing in lunch boxes or enjoying on-the-go during picnics or after-school activities.

"We know that parents strive to give their kids the best to help with their growth, and we are proud that this launch will give kids a drinkable organic yogourt that is good for them but still making it fun." continued Tan. "Lactalis Canada's OLYMPIC Organic brand's ethos is centered around 'crafted with care' and our new organic kids drinkable yogourt plays a crucial role in our commitment to expanding the organic market in Canada while continuing to meet the needs of our valued customers."

OLYMPIC Organic's new kids drinkable yogourt is now available at major grocery retailers across Canada, including Sobeys, Save-On-Foods, and Longos. For more information and to explore the full range of OLYMPIC Organic products, visit www.olympicdairy.com .

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

About OLYMPIC Organic:

Olympic Organic yogourt is a high-quality yogourt made with care with milk from grassfed cows from organic farms in British Columbia and Ontario. Olympic organic has no synthetic pesticides, preservatives, and GMOs. Olympic's grassfed cows are treated with good care, and the farmer friends deeply care about the health, the well-being and the happiness of their cows. For more information on Olympic Organic yogourts, click here .

*Per 188mL serving, OLYMPIC drinkable yogourts have at least 50% less sugar than the leading drinkable yogourts in Canada as measured by kg volume (Nielson, NAT GB+DR+MM, L52W-PE Dec 30, 2023)

