Lactalis Canada's Olympic Brand Supports Canadian Food Charities with Third Annual Community Initiatives

Olympic Organic continues its commitment to supporting charity partners in Canada through a multi-pronged initiative to help combat ongoing food insecurity.

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada has announced a donation of more than 1,300 kg (over 1 tonne) of Olympic yogourt (valued at over $14,500) to food banks in British Columbia and Ontario which equates to 6,144 bottles (190mL format) and 318 tubs (650g format). In addition, the brand donated $10,000 to Second Harvest – an organization that redirects surplus food to non-profit organizations in every province and territory, and executed an influencer-led campaign that supported children-focused charity programs.

At Second Harvest, Lactalis Canada Vice President of Marketing Burhan Khan presents a cheque donation of $10,000, as part of Olympic Organic’s “Choose Olympic Do Good” campaign on January 28, 2025. (CNW Group/Lactalis Canada)

This charitable initiative reinforces Lactalis Canada's Olympic brand's commitment to supporting families and communities across the country facing food insecurity and marks the third year the brand has supported food banks and local charities through both financial and in-kind-product donations.

Fast Facts:

Over 1,300 kg (1 tonne) of Olympic yogourt donated to food banks in B.C. and Ontario .

. Influencer-led campaign amplified donations to: Central Okanagan Food Bank's Snack Pack program (B.C.). The Food Bank of York Region School Food Pantry program ( Ontario ).

In-store "Choose Olympic Do Good" contest: $10,000 grand prize for the winner. $10,000 matching donation to Second Harvest.

Olympic Organic Kids drinkable yogourt launched in Fall 2024: Crafted with care, free from GMOs or synthetic pesticides, artificial ingredients and preservatives, and is made with Canadian organic milk from grassfed cows. Comes in 4-pack of 190mL bottles, flavours are Strawberry and Strawberry Banana.



Olympic Organic launched an all new kids drinkable yogourt in the Fall of 2024, and executed an influencer-led campaign that combined engaging content with community impact. Through this initiative, every share of the campaign videos increased donations to children-focused charity programs, including the Central Okanagan Food Bank's Snack Pack program in British Columbia, and The Food Bank of York Region

School Food Pantry program in Ontario. As a result, these charities received donations of Olympic Organic Kids drinkable yogourt, which were placed into snack packs provided to children facing food insecurity in these regions. Crafted with care, this kid's yogourt is certified organic, free from GMOs or synthetic pesticides, artificial ingredients and preservatives. As the embodiment of organic farming, OLYMPIC Organic exclusively uses Canadian organic milk from grassfed cows.

"We recognize that many Canadian families continue to face food insecurity, making it increasingly difficult to provide nutritious and delicious options at home and at school," said Marjorie Houle, Director of Marketing, Lactalis Canada. "As a brand rooted in the principle of 'crafted with care', Lactalis Canada's Olympic Organic is proud to support local charities. Our in-store contest this year asked Canadians to choose where they'd like to see that support allocated, in addition to our ongoing commitment to food banks in Ontario and B.C. We were thrilled to include the public as part of our 2024 charitable initiative, and look forward to continuing our commitment to supporting local organizations such as these ones, who make such an indelible impact in our communities."

In tandem, Olympic Organic also conducted an in-store contest between the months of October and December at grocery stores across Canada, under the slogan "Choose Olympic Do Good". The contest gave shoppers the opportunity to make a difference: by scanning their receipts for purchase of any Olympic product, customers could enter a draw for a chance to win $10,000 and the opportunity to select a charity of their choice to receive a matching $10,000 donation. The draw was held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, revealing the winner, who selected Second Harvest, a food rescue organization which fights against food waste in Canada. Thanks to the contest winner, Second Harvest received a $10,000 donation from Lactalis Canada's Olympic brand on January 28, 2025 to support their mission.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

About Olympic Organic

Olympic Organic yogourt is a high-quality yogourt made with care with milk from grassfed cows from organic farms in British Columbia and Ontario. Olympic organic has no synthetic pesticides, preservatives, and GMOs. Olympic's grassfed cows are treated with good care, and the farmer friends deeply care about the health, the well-being and the happiness of their cows. For more information on Olympic Organic yogourts, click here.

SOURCE Lactalis Canada

Media Contact: Ruby Gillett [email protected], 647-704-6786