Under the terms of the agreement announced on December 17, 2020, the acquisition includes the IÖGO and IÖGO nanö yogourt brands as well as the Olympic yogourt, sour cream and kefir brand. In addition, Lactalis Canada has acquired Ultima Foods' production facilities in Granby, QC and Delta, BC a leased distribution centre in Longueuil, QC and a service contract with a third-party operator of a distribution centre in Richmond, BC.

"Lactalis Canada's investment in Ultima Foods and its yogourt brands speaks to the significant opportunity we see in growing the yogourt category in Canada," said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. "With this acquisition, we expand our footprint nationally, reinforce our long-term investment in the country and the Canadian food processing sector and welcome approximately 450 employees who passionately share our dedication to providing Canadian consumers with healthy, nutritious and high-quality dairy products."

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi's, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

