Lack of fast and reliable public charging tops the list of challenges for B.C. EV owners, says CAA survey

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - B.C. Electric Vehicle (EV) owners say a lack of reliable and convenient public charging remains their biggest problem, even though 8 in 10 of them plan to buy another EV next time.

According to a survey of more than 5,100 EV owners in British Columbia, commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) in partnership with BCAA, 97% say the cost of fueling their EV is better, and 90% say the cost of maintenance is better than their previous gas-powered vehicles.

However, 7 in 10 EV owners in B.C. say they are less than satisfied with the number of public fast chargers available. And when planning longer, winter journeys close to 60% of EV drivers in B.C. say they would prefer to drive their gas vehicle on long trips in extremely cold weather and close to 60% also say lower battery range in extremely cold weather has been a problem.

"Our survey shows that people are happy with their EV because they are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain than their previous gas-powered vehicles," says Shawn Pettipas, Director of Corporate Purpose and Mobility Marketing at BCAA. "But it also shows there's room for improvement when it comes to accessing public fast chargers and increasing confidence with battery range in the cold. BCAA offers information, advice and services to help anyone considering or using EVs to get around."

CAA and BCAA offer the CAA EV Buyer's Guide, which provides EV-curious Canadians with easy-to-understand information on the critical elements of EV ownership, such as cost and availability of EV models and charging, as well as an interactive tool to help drivers find the best EV for them.

While public DC fast chargers remain a pain point, EV owners in B.C. say that they do the majority of charging at home. Eighty-three per cent report having a fast charger at home, with the majority saying that most of their travel time was within 100km of their home, a distance significantly less than the average range of an EV, which is over 400km.

This is the second time CAA has surveyed EV owners in collaboration with PlugShare Research. PlugShare surveyed their panel of Canadian EV drivers, as well as Canadian PlugShare app users, from October 3rd to October 22nd, 2024. A total of 16,041 EV drivers responded across all provinces, with the highest number of respondents coming from B.C. Highlights from the 2022 survey can be found here.

