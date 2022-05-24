On May 20 th , the province's national historic canals officially began welcoming boaters for the 2022 tourism season. Places that evoke stories, characters, voyageurs, and beautiful waterways await you. Discover them on foot, by bicycle, by boat or on rollerblades. There's something for everyone, from the youngest to the wisest!

Lachine Canal National Historic Site: 20 Years Later

This year, Parks Canada celebrates the 20th anniversary of the reopening of this canal that was closed to navigation for three decades. Previously used for commercial purposes, it is now used by boaters from all over.

Since 2002, many visitors have pulled up anchor every year in this historic canal to enjoy the beauty of its scenery, the warm rays of the summer sun and the exciting programming that animates this exceptional site located in the heart of Montreal.

Learn-to Camp...

Once again this summer, Parks Canada is offering a Learn-to Camp program in an urban setting. The intent of the program is to introduce camping to people who have little to no experience, in order to pique their interest in exploring our national parks and nature. Located on a small island of greenery on the shores of the Lachine Canal National Historic Site, a few steps from the Old Port, the program offers overnight stays with outdoor cooking workshops, games and activity circuits that will entertain all generations. Kayak and canoe trips will also be offered to participants, not to mention the traditional campfire with marshmallows. Several overnight stays are scheduled on July and August weekends. All information, reservation terms and conditions, fees, and detailed programming are available on the Lachine Canal website.

... and Paddle!

Following the great success of this activity last summer, Parks Canada is not only proud to announce the return of the introduction to canoeing experience but is also pleased to offer an introduction to kayaking on the Lachine Canal. All summer long, certified Parks Canada instructors will teach you the basics of canoeing and kayaking. Come and learn how to handle these boats in a safe environment. Information and reservations instructions can be found on the website.

Nautical and Trail Activities

The boat ride service on the waters of the Lachine Canal offered by Le Petit Navire provides an opportunity to explore the Port of Montreal waterway right up to the gourmet stop at the Atwater Market. 22Dragons, one of Canada's largest dragon boat racing clubs, is also continuing its activities this summer on the canal. And if you wish to see the city from another angle, H 2 O Adventures offers a wide range of safe watercraft from electric boats to kayaks, not to mention paddleboats.

NEW: Paddleboarding is now permitted on the Lachine Canal. Make sure to have the right equipment to have fun safely. Paddleboarding is permitted on a 12 km route between locks nos. 2 and 5. You must have your non-motorized boat season pass before venturing onto the canal waters.

Do you prefer to keep both feet on the ground? MaBicyclette offers bicycle rental and repair services just steps away from the Atwater Market. Looking for a well-deserved break? The team at Canal Lounge offers you a complete taste experience on board its canal boat. All aboard!

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees. The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Parks Canada staff are pleased to welcome back visitors and regulars to experience all that the canal has to offer this summer!

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as the Lachine Canal National Historic Site, as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to the Lachine Canal National Historic Site this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that this treasured place has to offer."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

A link between the city and nature, the Lachine Canal is located in the southwest section of Montreal . Its 13.5-kilometre urban route runs between the Old Port and Lake Saint-Louis, a navigable waterway punctuated by five locks. Along its banks, a linear green urban park is lined with vestiges of the industrial era when the canal boomed. Throughout the year, a varied schedule of activities makes this historic site a great place to experience with family or friends.

On May 17, 2002 , several dignitaries gathered at Lachine Lock No. 5 to take part in the inauguration ceremony for the opening of the canal to recreational boating. A large crowd participated in the colourful and popular celebration organized for the occasion.

, several dignitaries gathered at Lachine Lock No. 5 to take part in the inauguration ceremony for the opening of the canal to recreational boating. A large crowd participated in the colourful and popular celebration organized for the occasion. There are no visitor fees for accessing the canal grounds and watching boats as they navigate through the canal.

