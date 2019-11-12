Lace up your skates and grab your camera! Scotiabank wants to put you on the big screen

This documentary is an amazing opportunity for Canadians to share their personal experiences with community hockey and be a part of the legacy of hockey in our country. Using only footage and photos taken on Sunday, November 17, globally-renowned, awarded and recognized documentary filmmakers will compile the contributions submitted from Canadians across the country to create a unique snapshot of life on a single day in Canada .

Whether it's on or off the ice, Canadians are encouraged to record their personal experiences with community hockey to be part of the story. Share your videos and photos showing your favourite pre-game routine; coaching or volunteering at the rink; hitting the road or watching the game with your friends. We want to see it all! Those who submit their footage will also be entered for a chance to win up to $24,000 for your local community hockey team or league, and a trip to the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Game.*

As the Official Bank of the NHL® and NHL Alumni Association, Scotiabank is a committed supporter of hockey at all levels across the country, particularly kids' community hockey. Since 2008, Scotiabank has supported one million kids and counting through the Scotiabank Community Hockey Sponsorship Program.

"Scotiabank is very excited to be a part of this incredible film," says Clinton Braganza, Chief Marketing Officer at Scotiabank. "Hockey matters to Scotiabank because it matters to Canadians. As fans, coaches and players ourselves, community hockey is an important part of who we are. We can't wait to see how Hockey 24 weaves the country's individual hockey experiences together into one story."

Canadians can spot themselves on the silver screen, TV and online beginning in the spring of 2020, following a world premiere screening taking place during Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto.

Scotiabank Teammates Lanny McDonald, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Darcy Tucker, and Coach Jeremy of "How to Hockey", will be participating in the making of Hockey 24, in various locations across the country.

For more information, including filming tips, submission guidelines, contest details and to upload your footage, visit hockey24.film.

About Scotiabank Hockey

Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the NHL®, NHL Alumni Association, Toronto Maple Leafs (who play at Scotiabank Arena), Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames (who play at Scotiabank Saddledome), and Edmonton Oilers. The Bank also supports the Montreal Canadiens. Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program has supported over one million kids and counting through its involvement with minor hockey teams in communities across Canada. To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit www.scotiabankhockeyclub.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest runs from November 17th, 2019 at 12:01 am (ET) to November 30th, 2019 at 11:59pm (ET). One (1) grand prize winner will receive a trip to the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star weekend and a $20,000 donation to a community hockey team or league of their choice. Four (4) secondary winners will each receive a $1000 donation to a community hockey team or league of their choice. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received. Open to Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority at time of entry. Skill-testing question required. Some conditions apply. For complete details, see Official Rules at Hockey24.film.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and the NHL All-Star logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2019. All Rights Reserved.

