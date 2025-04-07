Labour Leaders Rally in Windsor as Tariffs Threaten Canadian Jobs

WINDSOR, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As the fallout from Donald Trump's reckless tariffs sends shockwaves across the Canadian economy, the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is calling for immediate and bold government action to protect Canadian workers.

The shutdown of the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant, effective today, marks the beginning of a growing crisis that extends beyond the auto sector.

Entire communities face financial uncertainty, and the labour movement is demanding swift federal action to stabilize affected industries and support workers.

This morning, CLC President Bea Bruske and Executive Vice-President Siobhán Vipond joined local labour leaders and workers at Assumption North Park in Windsor, Ontario, to address the economic disruption triggered by the U.S. administration's imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian autos—a direct attack on over half a million Canadian jobs.

"Workers across the country are worried about their future and their jobs and they are looking for a national response as bold as the threat we face," said Bruske. "That starts with defending Canadian jobs, and it ends with building a future where Canada is less vulnerable to the whims of foreign actors."

Bruske emphasized the need for the government to support workers through emergency reforms to Employment Insurance (EI), relief from banks and financial institutions, and strong industrial investments.

"Overnight, thousands of workers lost paycheques. Canadian workers should never be collateral damage in a political power play," Bruske continued. "We must defend jobs today while building a more self-reliant, resilient economy for tomorrow. That means investing in local production, protecting our manufacturing base, and putting workers at the centre of our recovery strategy."

The CLC laid out a comprehensive blueprint for immediate action, including:

Modernizing EI with lower qualification thresholds and longer benefits;

Using public procurement to drive innovation and sustain good union jobs;

Expanding domestic green industry with government support tied to wages, training, and sustainability; and

Cracking down on profiteering and redirecting revenues into health care, housing, and essential services.

"We're not going to let workers bear the brunt of this alone," said Vipond. "We've done our part. Now it's time for the government—and corporate Canada—to do theirs."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426