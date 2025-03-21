Labour Leaders Launch "Building a Better Future for Working People" Platform

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), alongside Jessica McCormick, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, will hold a press conference to launch the Workers Together Election Platform.

This platform, for workers and by workers, outlines the urgent need for immediate action to protect Canadian workers and their families.

Bruske and McCormick will be joined by workers who will share their personal stories, emphasizing the real-life impacts of ongoing economic challenges.

"Workers are already doing everything right. They're showing up, working hard, supporting their families, but President Trump's attacks on Canada are putting their livelihoods at risk. And while their costs keep going up, they're being left to fend for themselves. That's unacceptable. We urge all political parties and candidates to make clear commitments to defend Canadian jobs and protect workers and their families from the crushing pressure of this economic war."–Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

"Workers have a lot at stake in this election. It's time for us to demand that parties and candidates prioritize the needs of workers and their families. Through the Workers Together campaign, we're standing up to corporate greed, pushing for fair wages, affordable housing, and policies that put people before profits."–Jessica McCormick, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour

Event Details:

The press conference will highlight the platform's key proposals and call for political parties and candidates to make clear, actionable commitments to support workers in this critical time.

WHO:

Bea Bruske , President, Canadian Labour Congress

, President, Canadian Labour Congress Jessica McCormick , President, Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour

WHEN: Monday, March 24, 11:00 a.m. NDT

WHERE: Delta Hotel, 120 New Gower St.—Salon E (Harbour View) and available on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85862493438

Interviews with all the speakers will be available on-site and remotely.

