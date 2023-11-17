Labatt Newfoundland and Labrador Invests $10.5 million in St. John's Brewery

The brewery is investing $10.5 million with a new system to reduce plastic in its packaging

ST JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Labatt Breweries of Canada is investing $10.5 million into its St. John's brewery to fund the addition of a new packaging system to implement sustainable, paperboard packaging to replace plastic packaging rings used to hold together six-packs and eight-packs of beer.

"This investment in Newfoundland and Labrador is a testament of Labatt's commitment to a sustainable future, our brewery, our employees and our community," said Wade Keller, Director of Corporate Affairs of Labatt's Atlantic Breweries. "As we continue our journey towards the elimination of single use plastic in our operations, this investment in paperboard packaging in our operations is proof of that."

This switch to paperboard packaging will remove 24,000 kilograms of plastic from landfills every year. Charles Bown, CEO of the Multi-Material Stewardship Board says removing this much plastic has a significant impact on the local environment.

"Labatt has taken a major step forward in its sustainability journey. The brewery's latest investment demonstrates a strong commitment to reducing its ecological footprint, increasing the recyclability of its products, and making a positive impact on the local community and environment." said Bown.

This investment is projected to further cut Labatt's single-use and recyclable plastics by a total of 242,000kg by 2024.

Bottles will be available in 6, 12 and 24 packs. Cans will come in 8 packs, 12 packs and 24 packs. Consumers may still see some plastic rings in market for the next few weeks as existing stock is depleted.

About Labatt Breweries

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's founding businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beer, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Labatt has been brewing beer on Leslie Street in St. John's since 1962 when it bought the Bavarian Brewing Company. The local brewery produces 14 beer brands including favourites such as Michelob Ultra, and popular Newfoundland legacy brands Blue Star and Jockey Club. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

SOURCE Labatt Breweries of Canada

