LABATT EXPANDS WATER CAN PRODUCTION TO ITS HALIFAX BREWERY

Halifax brewery temporarily halts beer production to can water for Labatt's Disaster Relief Program

HALIFAX, NS, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Labatt Breweries of Canada announced the expansion of its water can production to Halifax, bolstering its Disaster Relief Program support across Canada. To ensure the ongoing success of this initiative, the Halifax brewery will temporarily halt beer production to focus its direct support on the Atlantic provinces while optimizing production capabilities for more water can distribution coast-to-coast.

Since launching its disaster relief program in 2012, Labatt has produced water cans at its hometown brewery in London, Ontario, providing safe drinking water to communities affected by disasters. In 2021, Labatt furthered the impact of its Disaster Relief Program by partnering with Team Rubicon Canada, a veteran-led humanitarian organization. Throughout its partnership, Labatt has leaned on the tactical expertise of Team Rubicon whenever those in need are in particularly hard-to-access areas. Team Rubicon Canada serves communities by mobilizing military veterans, first responders and passionate civilians – called Greyshirts – to get needed supplies to communities and on-the-ground responders, quickly and safely. The program reached a milestone last December with the donation of its one-millionth can of water.

"Labatt proves their dedication to communities during the toughest times," says Bryan Riddell, CEO of Team Rubicon Canada. "Like Team Rubicon, Labatt also understands the importance of having local resources ready when disaster strikes. We're honoured to partner with Labatt as they bolster support for the Atlantic provinces."

To meet increasing demands, Labatt is now also producing water cans at its Halifax brewery investing $120,000 in new manufacturing technology. This addition frees up the London brewery to focus production on the consumer demand of Canada's iconic beers and ready-to-drink beverages, while leveraging the Halifax brewery's flexibility and production capacity to maximize volume. This marks the first time the Halifax brewery has taken on this vital role and the investment will help future volume.

"We are incredibly proud to have Halifax selected as a production hub for our cans of safe drinking water" said Wade Keller, Director of Corporate Affairs, Atlantic Canada, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "This decision underscores our commitment to the region and highlights the importance of our collaboration with government bodies, Team Rubicon Canada, and other key stakeholders. We have the right team in place to ensure the highest quality, recognizing that water, while essential to our brewing process, is also a vital commodity for every Canadian. By working together, we're providing timely and essential aid to communities during disasters, demonstrating our dedication to supporting Canadians when they need it most."

The Halifax market has historically been in demand for emergency water cans, having previously imported over 170,000 from London during floods, wildfires and ice storms. Enabling the Halifax Brewery to produce clean drinking water is a strategic move for Labatt to be able to respond more efficiently to emergency water requests during times of crisis.

More about Labatt's Disaster Relief Program:

Established in 2012, Labatt's Disaster Relief Program has donated over one million cans of safe drinking water to disaster-affected communities across Canada .

. The program operates in cooperation with provincial governments and emergency management organizations to ensure rapid response and efficient distribution of water.

In early 2021, Labatt announced that it would become the national water partner for Team Rubicon Canada, a veteran-led humanitarian organization. Labatt has been supporting this national program through financial contributions and water donations.

In 2023, Labatt provided over 150,000 cans of water to communities across Canada , including those significantly impacted by wildfires in Alberta , British Columbia , and Nova Scotia .

