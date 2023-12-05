Labatt Delivers More Than One Million Cans of Water for Disaster Relief In Support of Communities Across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - With a recent donation in Quebec, Labatt Breweries of Canada has donated more than a million cans of water to support communities with 24 distributions in seven provinces over 11 years. Established in 2012, Labatt's Canadian Disaster Relief Program was created to provide safe drinking water to Canadian communities experiencing disasters such as flooding, forest and wildfires, environmental spills, drought and ice storms that compromised a community's water supply.

"Labatt is honoured to quickly deliver clean drinking water to people in communities across Canada facing hardship," said Marcelo Michaelis, President, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "Continuing our long tradition in Canada, the people of Labatt's are committed to making positive contributions that create a better future for everyone."

Labatt also keeps a reserve of cans ready – so when there is a reprieve from disasters, the reserve is stocked and stored in the brewery. Labatt has recently put some of its reserves to great use, donating more than 24,000 cans to the Food Banks of Quebec. Water is a life source; one Labatt believes every Canadian is entitled to.

"By periodically halting beer production here in Labatt's flagship facility in London to produce canned drinking water, we're able to maintain sufficient supply using the same high-quality procedures and standards as our brewed beverages," explains Alex Martel, General Manager, Labatt's London Brewery.

Labatt relies on the proven public system of coordination with provincial and local governments, emergency and non-profit agencies, and other authorities to supply water when needed after the declaration of an emergency. Government emergency management organizations identify those communities most in need of various essentials and support, including drinking water.

"Working with local authorities and our steadfast logistics team, we mobilize our distribution network to deliver water to Canadians and emergency responders in need," adds Jeff Ryan, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Affairs, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "Labatt's dedication and support for Canadian communities puts our purpose - We Dream Big to Create a Future with More Cheers – into practice."

Boosting the Labatt Canadian Disaster Relief Program in 2021 by partnering with Team Rubicon Canada, Labatt has leaned on the tactical expertise of Team Rubicon whenever those in need are in particularly hard-to-access areas. Team Rubicon Canada serves communities by mobilizing military veterans, first responders and passionate civilians – called Greyshirts – to get needed supplies to communities and on-the-ground responders, quickly and safely.

Labatt's Legacy of Community Support

Labatt's Disaster Relief Program reflects the company's purpose to "Dream Big to Create a Future with More Cheers," by making positive contributions through many programs that support Canada's communities, promote responsible drinking and protect the environment. Because water is a critical part of Labatt's brewing processes and the purity of Canadian water is a hallmark of its products, it is a meaningful and logical focus for the disaster relief program as well as Labatt's environmental efforts. Labatt Breweries of Canada has strived to live up to the ethos first created by the company's founder, John Kinder Labatt, in supporting Canada and its communities. The sense of duty and commitment that he inspired has been an integral part of the brand's history and continues to be a guiding principle at Labatt.

Labatt x Team Rubicon Partnership

Team Rubicon Canada and Labatt began working together in the spring of 2021, in recognition of their common goals: to help Canadians affected by disasters and to value the unique abilities of our nation's veterans. As part of Labatt and Team Rubicon Canada's ongoing partnership, Labatt employees have the opportunity to participate as "Greyshirt" volunteers and serve the communities where they live and work as well as international disaster operations.

Labatt has also flown employees across Canada to aid with on-the-ground relief efforts and reinforced its support through its employee donation-matching program.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beers, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

