Labatt Breweries brings together opposing parties for 3rd annual brewing competition

Labatt's Brew Across Canada shines spotlight on Equal Voice with $25,000 donation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday, Labatt Breweries of Canada gathered MPs from across the country to participate in Brew Across Canada – an all-party national brewing competition in support of Equal Voice. Participants came together, leaving partisanship at the door, to brew up some unique beers representative of their respective region, and advocate for improving gender representation in Canadian politics.

Honourary brewmaster, MP James Maloney from Toronto took home the Honourary Brewer title with his 'Lakeshore Lager' beer during a tasting competition in Ottawa on February 12, and MP Andy Filmore and MP Darren Fisher from Halifax won the People's Choice Award for their 'Fleet Week Pilsner' brew. As part of Labatt's commitment to both Canada and a healthy democratic system, Labatt donated $25,000 on behalf of the winning brew to Equal Voice – a non-partisan organization that advocates for the equal representation in politics.

"We are so thankful to the representatives who participated – for putting their political differences aside to come together in support of a cause that's truly important for all parties," said Chi Nguyen, Executive Director, Equal Voice. "Brew Across Canada continues to be a great opportunity to amplify Equal Voice's mission and dedication to creating pathways for women and gender diverse people to run for elected office. We appreciate Labatt's unwavering support and the commitment of the guest brewmasters."

In total, seven beers were brewed at Labatt facilities across the country. Parliamentarians partnered with Labatt brewmasters to create a bespoke beer using regional ingredients, which were unveiled at the competition, then subsequently tasted and critiqued by an esteemed panel of judges.

Guests brewers included MPs Rob Morrison, Kootenay-Columbia, Matt Jeneroux, Edmonton Riverbend, Lindsay Mathyssen, London-Fanshawe, Peter Fragiskatos, London North Centre, Arielle Kayabaga, London West, Karen Vecchio, Elgin-Middlesex-London, James Maloney, Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Steven Mackinnon, Gatineau, Sophie Chatel, Pontiac, Stéphane Lauzon, Argenteuil- La Petite-Nation, Honourable Greg Fergus, Hull-Aylmer, Andy Fillmore, Halifax, and Darren Fisher, Dartmouth- Cole Harbour.

"Since Labatt Breweries of Canada was founded, we have been bringing Canadians together through a shared love of beer, and our consistent support of Canadian communities," said Jeff Ryan, Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Labatt Breweries of Canada. "What's so special about Brew Across Canada is we're able to celebrate what's truly great about our country while collectively doing what's needed to help ensure a brighter future for all Canadians. Through our partnership with Equal Voice, we will continue to shine a spotlight on the importance of having more women and gender diverse candidates at all levels of government."

About Equal Voice

Equal Voice is a registered charity dedicated to improving gender representation in Canadian politics. We work to advance education and provide leadership training for women and gender diverse people to increase their participation at all levels of Canadian politics. By leading and supporting initiatives we will equip women and gender diverse people with the skills and tools they need to successfully run for office.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beer, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

