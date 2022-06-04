CED grants $223,284 to Centre des arts, de la culture et du patrimoine de Chelsea, coopérative de solidarité (La Fab sur Mill) for project to renovate its facilities.

CHELSEA, QC, June 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as community centres are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID-19.

Today, Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $223,284 for the Centre des arts, de la culture et du patrimoine de Chelsea, coopérative de solidarité (La Fab sur Mill) under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to renovate its facilities. With the aim of revitalizing the municipality's main street, the Corporation plans to improve its cultural community centre by renovating the building and fitting out art studios, in addition to restoring its Sanctuary space.

Since 2010, La Fab sur Mill has made two community cultural centres situated in former churches available to citizens and accessible to the public. Home to an art gallery, a boutique, and art studios open to visitors, these spaces serve as showcases for regional artists' creations. In addition, a number of spaces at the heart of these heritage buildings may be rented for meetings and cultural activities.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our support for the project by the Centre des arts, de la culture et du patrimoine de Chelsea (La Fab sur Mill) attests to our government's commitment to boost economic development in communities of all sizes, across all regions. The work planned for the Corporation's two buildings will provide interesting spaces to vitalize the community. It is now up to residents and visitors to make them theirs once again and thereby enhance their quality of life. Bravo on this exciting project supporting Chelsea's development!"

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The Centre des arts, de la culture et du patrimoine de Chelsea (La Fab sur Mill) makes an undeniable contribution to the community! This non-profit solidarity co-operative features artists from across the region and raises the public's awareness with originality and panache. I am proud that our government is supporting improvements to its treasured spaces, which showcase the rich artistic life of the Outaouais region. Our organizations can count on us to help them grow!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The investment by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is a critical piece in the transformation of the former Grace United Church into a visual and performing arts centre for the region. Through this funding, we are able to not only transform the building, but also continue its heritage as a community meeting place open to all."

Glen Foster, President, Centre des arts, de la culture et du patrimoine de Chelsea, coopérative de solidarité (La Fab Sur Mill)

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

