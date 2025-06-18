MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - La Caisse announces the creation of the Prix La Caisse en art actuel to support mid-career artists in Québec. This $25,000 prize will be awarded annually to a visual artist selected by a panel of experts from the cultural sector.

Given the lack of honours recognizing mid-career artists in Québec, the Prix La Caisse en art actuel is designed to encourage their long-term professional practice and artistic research, as well as to showcase their work.

The selected artist must have at least 20 years of experience in creating contemporary art and have exerted significant influence in their field. They will have had to create works on their own, have peer-recognized skills and disseminate their works in a professional setting. All forms of expression in the visual arts—painting, sculpture, photography and video.—will be considered.

"The launch of the Prix La Caisse en art actuel is the start of a new chapter in our commitment to contribute to the vitality of Québec's cultural community on a long-term basis. In bestowing this annual honour, La Caisse wishes to recognize talented artists and shine a light on their works - reinforcing our position as a committed player in this ecosystem," said Marie-Justine Snider, Curator of La Caisse's art collection.

Candidates will be selected by an expert panel of recognized figures from the visual arts field, including Bernard Lamarche, curator of contemporary art (1960 to present) at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec; Mark Lanctôt, curator in charge of the collection at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal; and Anne-Marie St-Jean Aubre, Gail and Stephen A. Jarislowsky Curator of Quebec and Canadian Contemporary Art (1945 to Today).

The winning artist's name will be unveiled this Fall.

ABOUT THE LA CAISSE COLLECTION

The La Caisse Collection consists of 495 works by Québec artists. Most of the works were created between 1948 and the present day. The La Caisse Collection is designed to strengthen access to and participation in cultural life as a lever of social, economic and territorial development. The REM art program and public art projects also contribute to La Caisse's visual arts legacy.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

