After exceeding its climate targets at the end of 2024, La Caisse aims to reach $400 billion in climate action investments by 2030.

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (La Caisse), a global investment group, today announced its 2025–2030 climate strategy. This new step aims to accelerate the decarbonization of companies and significantly increase transition-related investments by 2030.

At the end of 2024, La Caisse exceeded the climate targets that it set in 2017 and then raised in 2021. The portfolio therefore decarbonized much faster than anticipated, and La Caisse reported a nearly 50% reduction in its carbon footprint, while over the same period, global emissions increased by 6%.

To keep advancing toward its goal of having a carbon-neutral portfolio in 2050, La Caisse is now aiming for $400 billion in climate action investments by 2030. This strategy includes investments in companies committed to decarbonizing their activities, as well as investments in climate solutions. These solutions consist of assets that facilitate the decarbonization of the economy, such as low-carbon technologies, infrastructure and other products and services.

"Today, we are reaffirming our sustainable investing convictions because they are at the heart of our fiduciary responsibility. We are demonstrating even greater ambition by going beyond calculating our portfolio's carbon emissions to work even harder on transitioning the real economy across all sectors by encouraging the companies we invest in to adopt clear and credible decarbonization plans. We do this with a view to long-term value creation and sound risk management for our depositors," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Caisse.

The 2025–2030 climate strategy is based on two main pillars:

Investing to support companies that integrate the climate into their business model La Caisse will support companies in adopting and achieving their decarbonization targets. To have even more impact, it will continue to invest in companies in all sectors to better position them for the energy transition and help them reduce their carbon footprint, thereby decarbonizing the real economy. Investing in future-oriented climate solutions

La Caisse will put its capital to work for companies in the following four categories: Low-carbon assets, which offer fossil fuel alternatives such as renewables or electric vehicles, and all their ecosystems.

which offer fossil fuel alternatives such as renewables or electric vehicles, and all their ecosystems. Nature-based solutions , such as forest lands, wetlands or organic agriculture, that aim to capture or reduce carbon in nature.

, such as forest lands, wetlands or organic agriculture, that aim to capture or reduce carbon in nature. Adaptation and resilience solutions , which involve investments in sectors that give communities stronger protection against climate change.

, which involve investments in sectors that give communities stronger protection against climate change. Climate solution enablers, which are products and services, including intangibles such as software or intellectual property, that play a key role in achieving the goals of transitioning toward a sustainable, resilient and low-carbon economy.

"Since 2017, our approach to the climate has paid off: our portfolio has decarbonized faster than anticipated. Our target is to make future-oriented investments that will favourably position us to achieve our goal of a net-zero portfolio by 2050. By actively supporting companies with integrating climate issues into their business model, we will leverage the expertise and commitment of our teams to accelerate the transition in Québec and around the world," said Bertrand Millot, Head of Sustainability at La Caisse.

La Caisse's 2025–2030 climate strategy is available online and is detailed in a Transition Financing Framework based on international best practices and endorsed by the Climate Bonds Initiative.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

For more information

MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

SOURCE La Caisse