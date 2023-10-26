L'Oréal Luxe joins forces with Tree Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart to reforest areas affected by wildfires by planting more than 8,000 trees in the Northwest Territories

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Luxe, a division of L'Oréal Canada, is thrilled to announce a national partnership with Tree Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart, aimed at addressing the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Canada in recent times. Throughout 2023, hundreds of wildfires have left a trail of destruction across Canada, particularly in the Northwest Territories.

From left to right: Maya Colombani (Chief Sustainability Officer for L'Oréal Canada), Gregory Hotte (Director of Development for Tree Canada), Gwennaëlle Varnier (Vice President, Prestige Beauty for Shoppers Drug Mart), Dominique Soussan (VP of L'Oréal Luxe), Paul Cressman (Program Development Officer) (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc.)

As socially responsible corporations, L'Oréal Luxe and Shoppers Drug Mart are stepping up to make a significant difference in reforesting areas that have been affected by these wildfires. In an impactful and meaningful initiative, for every refillable or refill product purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart in July 2023, one tree will be planted in the Northwest Territories. This endeavor is undertaken in close collaboration with First Nations communities, with the primary objective of restoring wildlife habitat and rejuvenating ecosystems that have been tragically decimated by past fires.

With this program, more than 8,000 trees are about to planted in partnership with Tree Canada, marking only the inaugural phase of a long-term commitment to the cause. L'Oréal Luxe's partnership with Tree Canada signifies a shared dedication to making a sustainable and lasting impact on the environment, reaffirming their commitment to a greener and more resilient Canada.

On October 11, 2023, the teams from Tree Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart, and L'Oréal Luxe converged at the L'Oréal Canada headquarters in Montreal to officially inaugurate this important partnership and embark on a journey of meaningful collective action.

Dominique Soussan, VP of L'Oréal Luxe, commented, "This partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability and our responsibility to protect the environment. By planting trees in collaboration with Tree Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart, we are not only addressing the consequences of wildfires but also investing in the future of our planet."

Maya Colombani, Chief Sustainability Officer for L'Oréal Canada, emphasized the importance of this partnership, saying, "This project is a strong symbol of everything we believe in: partnering with local communities to restore their land and forest, which are still affected by fires today. By combining the wisdom of First Nations communities with the agroforestry science of Tree Canada, we are building climate resiliency in the Northwest Territories. Together, we are one. We recognize that we need nature now more than ever."

Gwennaëlle Varnier, Vice President, Prestige Beauty, Shoppers Drug Mart added, "We love when partnerships and programs in our stores become a bigger opportunity to amplify our purpose. As we strive everyday to help Canadians Live Life Well, this initiative with L'Oréal Luxe brings this to life, and helps elevate singular customer action into a very meaningful collective result. Together, these more than 8,000 trees will bring beauty and life to our planet and people."

Nicole Hurtubise, CEO of Tree Canada, shared her perspective on this important collaboration, saying, "At Tree Canada, we believe in the power of partnerships to restore and protect Canada's precious landscapes. Our collaboration with L'Oréal Luxe and Shoppers Drug Mart is an important step forward in restoring forests and enhancing wildlife habitat, in partnership with First Nations communities, and we are excited to embark on this journey together."

About L'Oréal Luxe:

L'Oréal Luxe is a division of L'Oréal Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, L'Oréal Canada had sales of $1,38 billion in 2021 and employs more than 1450 people. The company's prestigious portfolio of 40 brands encompasses all aspects of beauty. The L'Oréal Luxe Division comprises a portfolio of prestigious and iconic brands such as Lancôme, Yves Saint-Laurent, Armani and Kiehl's, and is dedicated to delivering high-quality beauty and luxury products to consumers globally, while championing sustainability and responsible business practices.

About Tree Canada:

Tree Canada is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians and addressing climate change by planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. For over 30 years, Tree Canada has helped to grow Canada's tree canopy through its programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools.

About Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

