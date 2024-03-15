SkinBetter Science offers cutting-edge proprietary technologies, backed by rigorous clinical studies and a commitment to medical aesthetics.

MONTREAL, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada launches SkinBetter Science, a medical aesthetic skincare brand, adding it to the L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) division.

SkinBetter Science stands out for its biotechnological approach to the science of skin care, based on 3 fundamental pillars: breakthrough technological innovations, rigorous clinical validation focused on safety and efficacy, and strong, ongoing partnerships with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other healthcare professionals. The American brand is recommended by those professionals for the efficacy of its patented ingredients as well as the ultra-sensoriality and richness of its textures.

Seven years after its launch, SkinBetter Science already boasts 7 patented technologies, 12 peer-reviewed publications, 42 clinical studies, 87 toxicological studies, and over 50 International Beauty Awards.

Geneviève Bibeau, General Manager of SkinBetter Science in Canada, explains: "At SkinBetter Science, we are committed to bringing our expertise, scientific knowledge and education to support and enhance the satisfaction of physicians seeking to optimize the outcomes of aesthetic treatments for their patients."

SkinBetter Science's commitment to patients' skin health is total. The brand provides formulas that deliver exceptional results without compromising safety and sensoriality of textures. Products are fragrance, paraben, artificial colorant and sulfate-free, non-comedogenic while being dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested.

Acquired by L'Oréal in 2022, SkinBetter Science is a perfect complement to the L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division's brand portfolio and contributes to L'Oréal's long-standing mission to pioneer health and beauty with advanced science-based skincare innovations.

In 2024, under the leadership of the L'Oréal Canada teams, SkinBetter Science is now expanding in Canada! SkinBetter Science will be distributed in about 100 medical aesthetic clinics across Canada and on the www.skinbetter.ca website.

Six new products are being introduced in Canada, including the best-selling and awarded AlphaRet, a true revolutionary product offering the high efficacy of retinoid in a highly tolerable formula with little to no irritation.

About the SkinBetter Science brand

SkinBetter Science was founded in 2016 by pharmaceutical industry professionals Jonah Shacknai, Justin Smith and Seth Rodner. The brand is one of the fastest-growing prescription skincare brands in the United States. SkinBetter Science is renowned for its innovative formulations, incorporating cutting-edge active ingredients for anti-aging, moisturizing, cleansing and exfoliating. Based on in-depth knowledge of dermatology and chemistry, these innovative formulations are backed by clinical trials conducted by professional members of the American Board of Dermatology. SkinBetter Science products are primarily prescribed by a network of leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic physicians in Canada and the United States and distributed by a nationwide medical team.

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2023, the Canadian subsidiary includes a head office, plant and distribution center in Montreal, and employs over 1,450 people from 70 different nationalities. Its products are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science.

