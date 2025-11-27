MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - L'Oréal Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the France-Canada Research Fund is proud to announce the five outstanding Canadian recipients of the 2025 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program.

This esteemed initiative recognizes and supports groundbreaking research by women who are shaping the future of scientific discovery. The awards celebrate their dedication, innovation, and significant contributions across diverse fields of science.

The 2025 recipients of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program, together with An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada and Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire))

The 2025 Canadian L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science recipients are:

Hannah Fronenberg (Montreal, Quebec) – A PhD candidate in Physics at McGill University and a KICP Fellow at the Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics, University of Chicago. Hannah's research in cosmology aims to unravel the early evolution of our universe using advanced cross-correlation techniques. Her work has earned her the D.W. Ambridge Prize for outstanding doctoral thesis and the Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation, highlighting her impact on precision cosmology and her commitment as a science communicator and mentor.





Jana Radosavljevic (Hamilton, Ontario) – A PhD candidate in Neuroscience at McMaster University. Jana's innovative research in mental health uses sex- and gender-based analysis (SGBA) to understand and address health disparities, particularly concerning depression. By identifying biological and social subtypes of depression, she aims to personalize treatments and improve outcomes, while also championing gender equity in STEM fields.





Ana Isabel Sarkis Fernandez (Vancouver, British Columbia) – A Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. Ana specializes in Earthquake Engineering and the seismic resilience of multistory buildings. Her research focuses on developing supplemental damping systems to protect structures from seismic events, ultimately advancing design guidelines for Canadian high-rise construction and bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world application. Her global experience and advocacy for STEM equity make her a recognized leader in her field.





Jordanna Bergman (Victoria, British Columbia) – A Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Victoria and an aquatic ecologist and conservation scientist. Jordanna's research explores the spatial-temporal dynamics of kelp-encrusting bryozoans across British Columbia, collaborating with Indigenous, government, and research partners. Her work aims to understand how kelp forests adapt to climate extremes, integrating ecological theory with Indigenous Knowledge to ensure the health and persistence of aquatic ecosystems.





Hannah Mahoney (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) – An NSERC Postdoctoral Fellow at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan. Hannah, an environmental toxicologist and molecular biologist, conducts research under the 'One Health' framework, focusing on how viruses, pollutants, and other environmental stressors impact immune function and health outcomes. Her current work investigates how bats interact with DNA viruses, offering clues for preventing and treating zoonotic infections.

During an awarding ceremony held last night under the high patronage of Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada at the French Residence in Canada, An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate these five exceptional Canadian women whose groundbreaking work is not only advancing their respective fields but also inspiring the next generation of scientists. The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program underscores our commitment to promoting gender equity in science and recognizing the vital role women play in addressing global challenges."

The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program, established in 1998, has supported over 4,100 women scientists globally, recognizing their contributions to solving some of the world's most pressing issues. This program reflects L'Oréal's belief that the world needs science, and science needs women.

