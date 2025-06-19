$19.8 million CIB enabling infrastructure loan supports needed housing units

Accelerates enabling infrastructure to unlock more than 380 housing units

units Acts as a model for future KDFN and Yukon Government housing developments

developments KDFN and Yukon government to share resources and expertise

WHITEHORSE, YT, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is providing a $19.8 million enabling infrastructure loan to help Kwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN) accelerate construction timelines for more than 380 housing units in Whitehorse.

The 45-acre Chasàn Tatäy (formerly known as Range Point) master-planned community is a joint development between KDFN and Government of Yukon. The project consists of two adjacent parcels: 37 acres of KDFN settlement land and 8-acres of Government of Yukon land.

The CIB's loan will advance enabling infrastructure to prepare the site for housing development. Enabling works include construction of water and wastewater mains, roads, underground utility connections and broadband service on KDFN's parcel.

Access to the CIB's affordable capital will enhance KDFN's ability to make important investments in housing and infrastructure to support the needs of citizens. The development will help generate long-term stable revenues for the First Nation, which will be reinvested into programs and services for citizens.

Construction of the Chasàn Tatäy development is expected to begin in summer 2025.

This investment represents the CIB's first loan to achieve financial close in the Yukon. The CIB will continue to collaborate with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities on new infrastructure in partnership with and for the benefit of Indigenous communities across Canada.

Endorsements

Investing in enabling infrastructure to unlock more housing is essential, especially in northern communities where access to affordable, long-term capital can be a challenge. We are proud to partner with KDFN on this project to accelerate the construction of new homes on their settlement lands and advance community and economic benefits.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Kwanlin Dün First Nation has been working collaboratively with governmental partners on projects of mutual benefit to construct more homes for KDFN citizens and residents of City of Whitehorse. It is through the Land Vision developed with citizens over the years that has created and support this important development of KDFN settlement land in 2025.

Chief Sean Uyenets'echᶖa Smith, Kwanlin Dün First Nation

Before you can build homes, you need to lay the right foundation. Investments in key infrastructure—like roads, water and underground utilities—are essential to building a strong community and a strong local economy. This investment, CIB's first in Yukon, will help lay that critical foundation to build much-needed housing in Whitehorse.

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

Our partnership with Kwanlin Dün First Nation has been instrumental in helping the Government of Yukon meet the demand for new lots and provide new and innovative opportunities to meet the housing needs of our growing population. This unique collaboration has also opened the door to more partnerships in land development. We are thankful for the support of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, whose contributions are helping create sustainable vibrant communities across the territory.

Hon. Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

The City of Whitehorse is pleased to see the Chasàn Tatäy development moving forward alongside our partners at Kwanlin Dün First Nation. Whitehorse is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, with a strong demand for housing, and we need to look at innovative ways to meet the needs of our residents. The Range Point development will mark a new, Indigenous-led model that will significantly increase housing options in our community.

Mayor Kirk Cameron, City of Whitehorse

Media contacts: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]; Kwanlin Dün First Nation, [email protected]