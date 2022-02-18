Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG - Natural Gas Liquefaction and Marine Terminal Project, located at Wil Milit on Pearse Island, in British Columbia.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the impact assessment's planning phase, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft information requirements that will inform the assessment.

Applications received by March 20, 2022, will be considered.

The project is subject to the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. The Agency and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office are working cooperatively during the initial phase of the project's review.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change will consider the Government of British Columbia's request for the province to conduct the assessment on behalf of the federal government. If approved, the Agency will continue to provide funding to support the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the substituted process.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 82797.

