Kruger Products Becomes First Company to Be Certified ISO 50001 by the Bureau de normalisation du Québec

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Kruger today announced that its Kruger Products' Gatineau Plant was recently certified ISO 50001 for Energy Management. This makes Kruger Products L.P. the first company to receive this certification from the Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ). The announcement was made at a press conference held at the plant in the presence of Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region; Dominique Deschênes, General Manager, Operations & Innovation, Transition énergétique Québec (TEQ); and Francis Jacques, Program Manager, BNQ.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer and distributor of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use, including such well-known brands as Cashmere®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®' and White Swan®. Its Gatineau Plant has significantly improved its environmental performance since 2009, by reducing its energy intensity by 25%.

"With the ISO 50001-based energy management system, we can continuously monitor our energy intensity, maintain the energy savings achieved and continually improve our energy performance. We now have a structured system in place that involves all of the Plant's Operating teams that are working towards a common goal: to continuously improve our environmental performance," said Daniel Morneau, General Manager, Kruger Products' Gatineau Plant.

"Sustainability has always been a priority for Kruger Products. We are the first Canadian tissue products company to be certified to the Forest Stewardship Council® (FCS®) standard and by the 1970s, we were manufacturing recycled bathroom tissue. This new energy efficiency certification reiterates our commitment to consumers, our employees, our suppliers and our customers that we are taking concrete action to reduce our environmental footprint," said Michel Manseau, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canadian Consumer Business, Kruger Products.

Corporate Green Value Creation Program©

Kruger implemented its corporate Green Value Creation Program© to promote innovation and investment in large-scale energy efficiency projects in all its establishments across North America.

Thanks to its sustainability leadership, Kruger has reduced its GHG emissions by nearly 50% and its water use by 40% over the past decade.

"Access to Transition énergétique Québec's programs, including the EcoPerformance Program under which we were awarded the ISO 50001 certification, makes our energy efficiency projects even more attractive. Kruger Products' Gatineau Plant is our first to be certified ISO 50001. We have already begun the process to have other establishments in Kruger's various activity sectors certified," said Maxime Cossette, Vice President, Sustainability and Biomaterials, Kruger.

About Kruger Inc.

Founded in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major producer of tissue products; 100% recycled containerboard products; corrugated packaging; publication papers; specialty papers; renewable energy; cellulosic biomaterials; and wines and spirits. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. Kruger Inc. has facilities in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia and Rhode Island in the United States. (www.kruger.com).

About Kruger Products L.P.

Kruger Products L.P. has approximately 2,500 employees, including 400 workers at the Gatineau Plant, and operates eight FSC® (FSC®-C104904) certified plants in North America. (www.krugerproducts.ca). In 2019, Kruger Products ranked 10th among Corporate Knights' 2019 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. It also made the 2019 Canada's Best Managed Companies list and appeared on Forbes Canada's Best Employers list.

