MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Kruger Inc., one of the most diversified privately owned manufacturing companies in North America, was honoured with the EcoVadis 2025 Gold Medal. This international ranking assesses the social and environmental responsibility (SER) performance of companies. With its best result to date (81%), Kruger finished in the top 5% of the best-rated organizations out of 150,000 assessed worldwide over the past 12 months.

"We are extremely proud of our gold EcoVadis ranking, which cements Kruger's position among global sustainability leaders. This recognition inspires us not only to stay the course, but to step up our efforts for the coming years, through the lens of sustainable prosperity and value creation for all our stakeholders."

- Eric Ashby, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kruger Inc.

Kruger, which has been guided by sustainable development principles for decades, carries out numerous projects on an ongoing basis, including those aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, improving its energy efficiency, increasing the use of recycled materials in its processes, and decreasing its water consumption. At the same time, the company ensures adherence to national and international standards on sustainability and human rights, in compliance with its membership in the United Nations Global Compact.

To complement these initiatives, Kruger has taken concrete actions over the past year, including:

Restructuring data collection processes;

Formalizing key policies;

Analyzing risks and material issues; and

Implementing a responsible purchasing policy with close monitoring of targeted suppliers' performance.

The EcoVadis Gold Medal marks a significant milestone for Kruger, which is continuing on its ambitious path to continuous improvement in order to optimize its practices and reduce its environmental footprint at each stage of its value chain.

EcoVadis is one of the world's leading providers of SER ratings, business intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for supply chains. Its annual assessment covers four key areas: environmental protection, respect of human and labour rights, ethics, and responsible procurement.

About Kruger

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, corrugated packaging, pulp and paper products, and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees, and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the states of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

