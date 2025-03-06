Kruger members ratify pattern-setting agreement by 91%

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 10-B members at Kruger in Kamloops, B.C., ratified a new four-year collective agreement with 91% approval that will set the pattern for negotiations across the Western Pulp and Paper Caucus.

An exterior view of the Kruger Kamloops mill (CNW Group/Unifor)

"There's a whole-union approach at work here to deliver for forestry members as we fight back against unfair tariffs, work to develop a national industrial strategy, and negotiate strong collective agreements at the bargaining table," said Unifor National President Lana Payne, referencing Unifor's work to Fight for Forestry Jobs. "I congratulate the members of Unifor Local 10-B and our partners at PPWC for working together to secure this contract."

The new agreement includes wage improvements, a Skilled Trades adjustment, benefit improvements, and, importantly, took zero concessions. There are 245 Unifor members covered by this collective agreement.

"It is a challenging time for Canada's forestry sector but one that also provides an opportunity for us to build a better and stronger future for forestry," said PPWC President Geoff Dawe. "We're proud to deliver a strong pattern-setting agreement for members of both Unifor and PPWC in the Western Pulp and Paper Caucus, starting with the Unifor members at Kruger Kamloops."

Canada's largest forestry unions, Unifor and the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC), have a history of negotiating in lockstep to raise the bar for forestry workers across B.C. and Alberta.

The two unions selected Kruger Kamloops as the target for pattern bargaining in December 2024.

This round of bargaining will set the pattern for 5,500 members from 13 Unifor and five PPWC local unions in B.C. and Alberta, in a sector crucial to Canada's economy.

PPWC is a union that represents thousands of workers in forestry and other sectors throughout British Columbia.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] 902-717-7491.