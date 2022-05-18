Krista Pell appointed Chief Human Resources Officer of Alberta Investment Management Corporation

"Excellent client service and investment performance start with our people. AIMCo's talented team has always been our most important asset and their well-being and development a top priority," said Evan Siddall, Chief Executive Officer, AIMCo. "Krista brings an energy and vision for our people strategy that I know will make AIMCo a place where the very best come to find their purpose and reach their highest potential."

"AIMCo has made talent development and culture that focuses on high performance among its highest priorities. This effort will improve engagement and well-being through workplace innovation, learning opportunities and leadership development," said Ms. Pell, incoming Chief Human Resources Officer. "I look forward to leading the Human Resources team at AIMCo – an organization of talented professionals unified in their commitment to serving Albertans."

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Pell assumes responsibility for leading AIMCo's Human Resources functions. Ms. Pell will continue to advance AIMCo's global recruitment strategy to ensure the organization continues to attract and retain world class talent. She is also responsible for supporting AIMCo's DEI strategy and targets. Ms. Pell will report to Mr. Siddall and will be a member of AIMCo's Executive Committee.

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Krista Pell , Chief Human Resources Officer

Krista has over 20 years of Human Resources experience across multiple industries including finance, energy and client services. She was most recently Vice-President of Human Resources at Cenovus Energy, responsible for leading the Human Resources team that delivered the Cenovus Human Resources strategy, including the people and culture integration of Cenovus and Husky Energy. Prior to that, Krista was the Vice-President of People and Performance at Ausenco, a global engineering, procurement, construction management and operations service provider to the energy and resources sector.

Krista is passionate about developing a talent organization that is focused on client service, represents a diverse approach to innovation and excellence and has a strong culture of inclusion and trust. She has led global Human Resources teams in multiple companies with headquarters in Canada, the Cayman Islands and Australia. She is recognized for her ability to positively lead diverse and complex organizations with both strategic and operational solutions on all people and organizational matters.

Deeply committed to investing in people, Krista is a member of the Board of Directors for Hospice Calgary as well as serves as a member of the Dean's Advisory Council for Wilfrid Laurier University. She is a coach and mentor for young professionals in the Human Resources practice.

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008, with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment, and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

