"I've relied on my allergy medication to keep me safe my whole life, many may not know this, but you need more than one injection pen - and they expire every year – so I always make sure I have several on me at all times. It's truly a lifeline for me and millions of Canadians," said Alex Lafrenière. "I'm proud to be a part of the campaign this year, and as somebody who lives with a peanut allergy, I am grateful that Kraft Peanut Butter is supporting the food allergy community with such an important cause."

It's estimated that more than 2.6 million Canadians are at risk of a severe allergic reaction and require life-saving medication. When it comes to top food allergens in Canada, peanuts are high on the list. The only treatment for anaphylaxis is epinephrine injection pens, which cost nearly 25 times more than what it's protecting against, such as peanut butter. While coverage varies from province-to-province, out-of-pocket costs rely heavily on income level and private insurance and many Canadians are on the hook for their life-saving medication every year.

"We are passionate about nourishing Canadians and as the market leader in the peanut butter category, are deeply connected to the food allergy cause." says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Company. "Through Protection for Peanuts, the hope is to shed light on allergy medication coverage gaps in Canada and help offset the costs of life-saving medication to drive meaningful change."

Starting November 22nd, Canadians with less than 100% coverage can visit Kraft Peanut Butter's Protection For Peanuts Fund at www.protectionforpeanuts.com and submit their receipts to be reimbursed for their out-of-pocket expenses, making their allergy medication cost no more than a jar of peanut butter.

All Canadians can join the movement and contribute to lasting change for those with food allergies by using #ProtectionforPeanuts on social media to help raise awareness and drive conversation around the high cost of life-saving epinephrine auto-injectors.

