Celebrating its 19th year, the program invites Canadian communities to nominate their local arena for the chance to win $250,000 and host an NHL® pre-season game

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) has announced that nominations are now open for Kraft Hockeyville 2025. Nominations will close Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Since launching 19 years ago, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded over $5.1 million to 101 communities to address the growing costs associated with maintaining or upgrading aging sports and recreation infrastructure in Canada. To further fuel enthusiasm for the program and champion local towns and cities, Kraft Hockeyville is partnering with NHL® All-Star, Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Ted Lindsay Award recipient and Olympic Gold Medalist Carey Price as the official Kraft Hockeyville 2025 program ambassador.

"Growing up, hockey was more than a game. It was a community cornerstone where I formed lifelong friendships," says Carey Price. "Now, as the Kraft Hockeyville 2025 ambassador, I'm excited to help inspire the next generation of hockey greats. The spark in a young goalie's eye after a great save or the joy on a player's face when they score—that's what drives me. This program lets players across Canada experience that magic."

During the nomination period, Canadian communities can share their stories, highlighting their connection to the game and their local arenas. These stories form the legacy of Kraft Hockeyville, which was exemplified by last year's winner: Elliot Lake, ON. The Kraft Hockeyville 2024 designation provided a beacon of hope for Elliot Lake as they look forward to the reopening of their arena, a revitalized facility that will serve as the heart of their hockey community.

"Supporting communities has always been the heart and soul of Kraft Hockeyville," said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We're proud to help grow the future of the game; from a small local rink to the big leagues, we believe that hockey has the power to inspire greatness. So, Canada, lace up your skates and dream big—together, we're building a stronger, more accessible sport."

The Kraft Hockeyville 2025 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® pre-season game and receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades. The three runner-up communities will be awarded $25,000 for arena upgrades, and the Top 4 finalists will also receive $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment to help more children play the game, courtesy of NHLPA Goals & Dreams.

Visit KraftHockeyville.ca for complete contest rules and program details.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada's heritage can be traced back over a century to when James Lewis Kraft of Stevensville, Ontario began selling cheese from a horse-drawn wagon in 1903. Heinz Canada was established in 1909 in Leamington, Ontario where its first products were pickles sourced from local growers. Following the 2015 merger between Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company, Kraft Heinz Canada became a subsidiary of the newly formed Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Now the country's second largest food and beverage company, iconic Kraft Heinz Canada products like Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House are found in over 97 per cent of Canadian households.

Kraft Heinz Canada is driving transformation inspired by Kraft Heinz's global purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious, by creating memorable community moments through local initiatives such as Kraft Heinz Project Play and, of course, the impactful program we're celebrating here, Kraft Hockeyville, while also supporting food banks across Canada through Kraft Heinz Groceries for Good program. Learn more about our journey by visiting kraftheinz.com or following us on LinkedIn.

