In the program's 18th year, Canadian communities can rally for the opportunity to host an NHL® pre-season game and receive $250,000 in arena upgrades

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), has announced that nominations are now open for Kraft Hockeyville 2024. Nominations will close February 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Over the past 18 years, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded over $4.8 million to 97 communities to address the growing costs associated with maintaining or upgrading aging sports and recreation infrastructure in Canada. To help further fuel the program's excitement and continue championing local towns and cities, Kraft Hockeyville is partnering with Stanley Cup® Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and former NHL® player and Boston Bruins® Captain, Patrice Bergeron, as the official Kraft Hockeyville 2024 program ambassador.

"Like many Canadian hockey fans, my passion and connection to the game started at my local arena," said Patrice Bergeron. "Even after all these years, it's those memories I cherish most. I still remember my skates cutting through the fresh ice at the rink in Sillery, while our hometown crowd cheered us on. I'm thrilled to be this year's Kraft Hockeyville 2024 ambassador to help further ignite the passion of the sport, and proudly advocate and support the next generation of hockey players across the nation."

During the program's nomination period, Canadian hockey towns and cities can share their unique stories, highlighting their connection to the game and their local arenas. These stories have helped form the legacy of Kraft Hockeyville, which was exemplified most recently by last year's winner: West Lorne, ON. As the number of minor hockey registrants grew to record levels, their community was running out of space to provide an accessible space for players. Following their win, West Lorne has already started fulfilling their commitments that include significant upgrades to their infrastructure with new accessible doors and dressing rooms.

"Hockey is the beating heart of many communities across Canada," said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "I'm looking forward to hearing from communities and, through their stories, seeing what this game means to them. At its core, that is what Kraft Hockeyville is all about – celebrating the game and those communities across the country. At Kraft Heinz, we're proud of the significant role we continue to play in helping support the growth and future of Canada's game."

The Kraft Hockeyville 2024 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® pre-season game and receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades, as well as the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2024. This year's winner, and each of the three runner-up com munities, will also receive $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment to help more children play the game, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Visit KraftHockeyville.ca for complete contest rules and program details.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

