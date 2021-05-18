Kraft Heinz Canada joins Team Canada ahead of Tokyo 2020

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Team Canada is thrilled to welcome Kraft Heinz Canada, one of the country's most recognizable brands, to its partner family. The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Kraft Heinz Canada announced a four-year Official Supporter partnership on Tuesday. The agreement is effective as of April 2021 and will run through the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kraft Heinz Canada is united in the COC's vision to transform Canada through the power of sport. The partnership comes at a time of need for athletes, coaches, and the entire sport community as they make their final push towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The partnership will be activated this summer through iconic Canadian brands Kraft Dinner and Kraft Peanut Butter.

"Kraft Heinz products have been a part of our lives for so long that the brand has become synonymous with being Canadian," said David Shoemaker, CEO & Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee. "We are thrilled to partner with passionate people who provide Canadians with high-quality taste and nutrition everywhere we go."

In addition, the Canadian Olympic Committee will play an active role in raising awareness for Kraft Heinz Pantry Day, a 5-year, $20-million food donation initiative in partnership with Food Banks Canada to reduce food insecurity across the country.

"We are especially proud to partner with an organization which, like the COC, is committed to sustainability. We look forward to being a champion of the Kraft Heinz Pantry Day initiative," added Shoemaker.

With products found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households, Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and has been part of the fabric of Canada for more than 100 years.

"We are so proud to be partnering with the Canadian Olympic Committee," said Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Cheering for athletes during the Olympics brings all Canadians together and feeds our passion for sport. At Kraft Heinz Canada, our passionate people aim to spark happiness at every Canadian table by helping to feed Canadians every day."

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter and KD. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com .

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

