In celebration of National Donut Day, Canada's favourite cream cheese brand partners with beloved bagel shops to offer free Bonuts nationwide

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Philadelphia cream cheese launches the Bonut – a simple, yet revolutionary mashup of two breakfast staples. Made possible by the arrival of Philadelphia's two new cream cheese flavours, Blueberry and Pineapple, the Bonut is the first-ever bagel donut featuring the brand's newest cream cheese flavours on top of an uncut bagel, not in the middle—elevating your bagel from boring to Bonut.

With more than one third of Canadians open to changing up their breakfast routine1, the new flavours are here to transform everything you ever thought you knew about bagels and cream cheese. To celebrate this game-changing innovation, Philadelphia has teamed up with beloved bagel shops, College Street Bagels in Toronto and Fairmont Bagel in Montreal, to give away free Bonuts on June 6, 2025 - National Donut Day beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET, while supplies last. Fans will also be able to purchase them via Uber Eats for a limited time.

Savory cream cheese flavours make up 89% of the category2, yet nearly half of consumers prefer sweet offerings, leaving them void of many options. As the cream cheese category leader, Philadelphia recognized this opportunity to delight Canadians with its newest flavour offerings in over five years. New-to-category flavours, Blueberry and Pineapple, feature the brand's signature creamy texture and taste along with real fruit chunks – bringing flavour back to morning breakfast.

"For over 150 years, our goal at Philadelphia has been to bring fans new and exciting experiences to elevate their everyday food occasions," said Brian Neumann, Head of Brand & Creativity at Kraft Heinz Canada. "With flavoured cream cheese driving category growth and flavour being cited as our fans' number one purchase driver3, we are excited to bring these new sweet products to our portfolio and share how they can elevate your bagel from boring to Bonut."

Proudly prepared in Canada with no artificial flavours or colours, the new Philadelphia cream cheese flavours will be available beginning this month in 227g tubs for $4.99 CAD at select retailers nationwide.

For more information on the newest Philadelphia cream cheese flavours and where to purchase, visit creamcheese.com and follow along on our Instagram and TikTok pages.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ CANADA

Kraft Heinz Canada's heritage can be traced back over a century to when James Lewis Kraft of Stevensville, Ontario began selling cheese from a horse-drawn wagon in 1903. Heinz Canada was established in 1909 in Leamington, Ontario where its first products were pickles sourced from local growers. Following the 2015 merger between KraftFoods Group and H.J. Heinz Company, Kraft Heinz Canada became a subsidiary of the newly formed Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Now the country's second largest food and beverage company, iconic Kraft Heinz Canada products like Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renée's Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House are found in over 97 percent of Canadian households. Kraft Heinz Canada is driving transformation inspired by Kraft Heinz's global purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious, by creating memorable community moments through local initiatives such as Kraft Heinz Project Play and Kraft Hockeyville, while also supporting food banks across Canada through Kraft Heinz Project Pantry. Learn more about our journey by visiting kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

___________________________ 1 Leger Consumer Survey, 1,614 respondents May 2025 2 NIQ-Cream Cheese National Ex NFLD GB + DR + MM during L52Wks 3 NielsenIQ MarketTrack National Ex NFLD GB + DR + MM during L52Wks

