TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is pleased to announce that Benjie Thomas has been selected as its next CEO effective October 1, 2024. He will succeed Elio Luongo who is completing two consecutive terms on September 30, 2024.

Mr. Thomas has been a member of KPMG's management committee and served as Managing Partner of the firm's advisory business since 2016. He is also the firm's National Industry Leader for Private Equity and Pension Funds, a role he's held since 2006.

KPMG in Canada names Benjie Thomas as its next CEO (CNW Group/KPMG LLP)

"I am honoured to serve as the next CEO of KPMG in Canada, a firm with a history of over 150 years in this country, who welcomed me as a student over two decades ago and provided me with a diverse set of experiences that prepared me for this rare privilege and responsibility," says Mr. Thomas. "Like many Canadians, I'm the child of proud immigrants who, through example, instilled education, work ethic, resilience, entrepreneurship, community and most importantly a deep sense of family and faith. These are the values that will guide my leadership.

"The Canadian economy is facing unprecedented disruption. Organizations are dealing with a growing list of risks and challenges, but emerging technology also presents them with unparalleled opportunities. My priority as CEO will be to help Canadian businesses navigate through these times with agility and confidence as we continue to put our clients at the centre of everything we do."

Mr. Thomas, age 49, has more than two decades of experience in professional services and is a highly sought-after strategic advisor to Canadian private equity firms and pension funds. In that capacity, he has counselled and executed on some of Canada's largest and notable transactions.

Mr. Thomas joined KPMG in 1998 after graduating from the University of Waterloo's accounting program and began his career in London, Ontario in KPMG's audit enterprise practice before transitioning into the advisory practice in Toronto.

In 2019, he was named a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA), the highest distinction that can be bestowed upon a CPA. Last year, he was re-elected by industry peers as a Council-Member-at-Large of the CPA Ontario Council.

"Having worked alongside Benjie on the firm's management committee for the past eight years, I have seen first-hand how dedicated he is to supporting clients, colleagues and the communities he volunteers his time in," says Mr. Luongo. "He is a respected leader with a collaborative approach, and a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation. He is the right leader to take the firm through its next chapter."

Under Mr. Luongo's leadership, KPMG in Canada has thrived, earning the trust of clients in communities across the country and expanding its team to over 10,000 employees and 1,000 partners.

KPMG has invested heavily in technology, including building a proprietary generative AI platform for KPMG professionals and upskilling its entire workforce on emerging technologies to help its clients.

Mr. Luongo also made Inclusion, Diversity and Equity a core tenet of his leadership. In 2022, the firm announced its Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, and in January, 2024 the firm unveiled its Disability Inclusion Action plan. The firm has won numerous employer awards, including a 2024 recognition for Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

