MONTREAL, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada, in collaboration with Microsoft Canada, is introducing an innovative people-centric training program on Copilot for Microsoft 365, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered companion integrated into Microsoft 365 applications. The announcement was made at KPMG's 'The daily life of tomorrow with Copilot' event, held in Montreal on June 10, which brought together national and local practitioners in generative artificial intelligence. This initiative is aimed at helping organizations fully leverage the benefits of Copilot.

Copilot is a tool that can transform the way organizations work, by accelerating content creation, managing emails, documents, chats, meetings, and contacts, and automating routine tasks that can boost productivity.

''For many organizations, this technology is a way to increase productivity and fill the labor gap. However, only a few manage to leverage it to its full potential and functionality, leading to missed opportunities for innovation, growth, and competitive advantage,'' says Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Regional Managing Partner, Québec region, KPMG in Canada.

''A significant proportion of technology transformation initiatives don't succeed, largely because of the inability to effectively handle the human aspects of change, which is essential for successful technological transformation. Copilot enables a whole new way of working that involves technology and people. It's a muscle that must be developed. This is where our training program comes in," he adds.

The comprehensive, self-paced bilingual training modules are designed to coach professionals on how to implement Copilot for Microsoft 365 effectively. To help various users understand how to effectively use it in their daily tasks, the program offers the foundational training applicable to various industries and user groups.

"Building an AI culture within an organization, including training and allowing for experimentation, will help employees embrace AI in their everyday workflow," says Michel Biron, Public Sector Director for Eastern Canada, Microsoft. "The time saved by using Copilot can be redirected towards higher-value tasks, helping to optimize productivity gains and improve job satisfaction."

The training is offered online nationally in both English and French through the Operational Risk Skills Development Center, a joint initiative by KPMG in Canada and Microsoft Canada launched late last year. The Centre offers hands-on training at no cost to help professionals from businesses and governments navigate the opportunities and challenges of generative AI, implement it responsibly, and build cybersecurity protection.

The new Copilot for Microsoft 365 training will build on the existing curriculum of generative AI for C-Suite and board members, and Cybersecurity for small and medium-sized business leaders and board members.

To learn more and register for training, visit KPMG Education and start building your skills.

