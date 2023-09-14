Kot Auto Group opens first standalone Luxury Boutique Genesis Facility in the Okanagan.

OKANAGAN TERRITORY, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group took an ambitious plan to expand Genesis Kelowna to a brand-new facility that showcases the luxury brand's contemporary design.

Genesis Kelowna (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group) Genesis Kelowna Interior by Okanagraphy (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group)

Genesis Kelowna's new luxury standalone dealership located just off Highway 97 on Cary Road is not only its own facility separate from Kelowna Hyundai where Genesis Kelowna previously operated out of, it has a completely new look and feel to it. A dealership that will make customers feel like they have moved from premium economy to first class—the design, atmosphere and service are of the highest quality and charm. The facility has an open floorplan to support the portfolio of all Genesis models and electric vehicles.

Customers can wait for their Genesis to be serviced in the designated waiting room, separate from the spaces where transactions take place. See our concierge for refreshments such as tea, coffee and water are available, and the Wi-Fi that is easily connected to. The purchase experience can also be managed through the brand's unique Genesis at Home service and complete online sales platform, allowing buyers to interact with Genesis Kelowna in the way that's most convenient for them. An approach that has changed the landscape of luxury buying in Kelowna and surrounding area.

"This has been a great year for Genesis. Opening the standalone retail facility separate from Kelowna Hyundai is the perfect way to showcase the luxury brand while having the ability to focus on the retail experience for our customers. We have been excited for this expansion since being awarded the brand in 2018." said John Kot, owner of Kot Auto Group.

Sales of the electrified GV70 have started, it joins the GV60 and electrified G80 in the brands range of compelling new electric vehicles. These are available alongside Genesis gas powered models including the G70, G80, GV70, and GV80. All Genesis vehicles come with complimentary service valet and scheduled maintenance for five years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).

The all new Genesis Kelowna, luxury dealership is located next door to Kelowna Hyundai and directly in front of Buy Direct Truck Centre. Bringing three of Kot's dealerships to Highway 97 and Cary Rd.

About Kot Auto Group

Kot Auto Group, is a family owned and operated business. John Kot President and wife Trina Kot work alongside son Brandon Kot, Jordan Kot, daughter Janessa McGowan and son in law Connor McGowan whom manage nine dealerships across British Columbia. Kelowna Hyundai, Buy Direct Truck Centre, Kelowna Kia and Penticton Nissan are four of the leading automotive dealerships in Kelowna and Okanagan Valley. Buy Direct Loans and leasing, brining all of your financing needs to one place. In addition managing four other dealerships; Maple Ridge Hyundai, Victoria Hyundai, Genesis Victoria and recently acquired Woodgrove Chrysler in Nanaimo for all your automotive needs. Kot Auto Group dealerships are dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and have a passion for excellence.

For a list of the Kot Auto Group Dealership locations, please visit www.kotautogroup.com

SOURCE Kot Auto Group

For further information: Genesis Kelowna, 1634 Cary Road, Kelowna BC V1X 2B9, www.genesiskelowna.ca