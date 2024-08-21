Kot Auto Group expands to 100 Mile House, British Columbia with the acquisition of Sunrise Ford

100 MILE HOUSE, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group is excited to announce that effective June 25th, 2024 they have added their tenth dealership with the acquisition of Sunrise Ford. This acquisition is part of a strategic plan to add five more dealerships by 2029, to the Kot Auto Kot dealer group, bringing them to a total of 15 dealerships. A new and used Ford dealership with service department and body shop. This is the first Ford brand and body shop under the Kot Auto Group umbrella and its first location in the South Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Sunrise Ford (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group)

"We are excited to bring an additional domestic brand to our portfolio and allow for more opportunity with our team and our customers" said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. Kot Auto Group added their first domestic dealership, Woodgrove Chrysler to their group back in September of 2022. "We have seen significant growth with Woodgrove Chrysler over the past two years. I am confident that with the Kot Auto Group, alongside long-term General Manager Scott Muir, who has joined as partner of Sunrise Ford, we will achieve exceptional results. We would also like to thank Leon Chretien and Kirt Prete for ensuring a smooth a seamless transition during this acquisition".

Kot Auto Group is dedicated to community involvement and is no stranger to giving back to the community with various campaigns. Kot Auto Group looks forward to carrying on with our commitment to 100 Mile House and introducing campaigns such as the "Kot Coat Drive", the "Pay if Forward" campaign where John and wife Trina Kot give each employee $500 to donate to a charity of their choosing or "Operation 100" which successfully donates $100 per vehicle sold to a local charity.

Sunrise Ford

872 Alpine Ave, 100 Mile House, B.C. V0K 2E1

www.sunriseford.com

About Kot Auto Group

Kot Auto Group, is a family owned and operated business. John Kot, President and wife Trina Kot work alongside son Brandon Kot, Jordan Kot, daughter Janessa McGowan and son in law Connor McGowan whom manage nine dealerships across British Columbia. Kelowna Hyundai, Genesis Kelowna, Buy Direct Truck Centre, Kelowna Kia and Penticton Nissan are five of the leading automotive dealerships in Kelowna and the Okanagan. Buy Direct Loans and leasing, brining all of your financing needs in one place. In addition managing four other dealerships across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island: Maple Ridge Hyundai, Victoria Hyundai, Genesis Victoria and Woodgrove Chrysler in Nanaimo for all your automotive needs. Kot Auto Group dealerships are dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and have a passion for excellence.

For a list of the Kot Auto Group Dealership locations, please visit www.kotautogroup.com

