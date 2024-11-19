Kot Auto Group Acquires Okanagan Dodge, Strengthening Its Presence in the B.C Automotive Market

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group is proud to announce its latest strategic acquisition of Okanagan Dodge, marking a significant expansion of its automotive presence in the Okanagan Valley. This acquisition and second Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler dealership under the Kot Auto Group umbrella with Woodgrove Chrysler being acquired in 2022, is a testament to Kot Auto Group's continued growth and commitment to serving local communities with unparalleled automotive service and expertise.

Ownership picture (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group)

With over a decade of proven success, Kot Auto Group has solidified its position as a forward-thinking leader in the automotive industry. Known for its customer-first approach and innovative business practices, the group has consistently set itself apart by delivering high-quality vehicles, exceptional service, and community-centered engagement. The combination of these two trusted names in the Okanagan automotive market not only strengthens the network of Kot Auto Group but also amplifies the ability to meet the needs of their customers in new and exciting ways.

"This acquisition marks an exciting chapter for both Kot Auto Group and Okanagan Dodge," says John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. "We have always prioritized delivering value to our customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. By bringing Okanagan Dodge into the fold, we are better positioned than ever to exceed expectations and continue shaping the future of automotive retail in the Okanagan Valley. We would like to thank the Auto Canada team for their strong community involvement in Kelowna over the past 20 years".

About Kot Auto Group

Kot Auto Group is a family-owned automotive group that has been serving communities across British Columbia for over a decade. John Kot, President and wife Trina Kot work alongside son Brandon Kot, Jordan Kot, daughter Janessa McGowan and son in law Connor McGowan whom manage ten dealerships across British Columbia. Kelowna Hyundai, Genesis Kelowna, Buy Direct Truck Centre, Kelowna Kia and Penticton Nissan are five of the leading automotive dealerships in Kelowna and the Okanagan. Buy Direct Loans and leasing, brining all of your financing needs in one place. In addition managing five other dealerships across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island: Maple Ridge Hyundai, Victoria Hyundai, Genesis Victoria, Woodgrove Chrysler in Nanaimo and Sunrise Ford in 100 Mile House for all your automotive needs. Kot Auto Group dealerships are dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and have a passion for excellence. With dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community involvement has set them apart as a leader in automotive retail.

For a list of the Kot Auto Group Dealership locations, please visit www.kotautogroup.com.

SOURCE Kot Auto Group