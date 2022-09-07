Kot Auto Group expands to Nanaimo, British Columbia with the acquisition of Woodgrove Chrysler

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC and OKANAGAN TERRITORY, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group is excited to announce that it has acquired Woodgrove Chrysler. A new and used Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram dealership and service department. This is the first Chrysler brand under the Kot Auto Group umbrella and its second location on Vancouver Island. Kot Auto acquired Victoria Hyundai in June of 2019.

Brandon Kot, Vice President of Kot Auto Group joins father John Kot, President at Woodgrove Chrysler. (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group)

"We are excited to expand with a dedicated domestic brand to our portfolio and allow for more opportunity for our team and our customers" said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. "We look forward to welcoming the existing employees from Woodgrove Chrysler to the Kot Auto Group family and are confident that together we will achieve great results. We would also like to thank Braeden Muller and Kevin Knight from the Knight Automotive Group for the ease of this transition of this acquisition".

Kot Auto Group is dedicated to community involvement and is no stranger to giving back to the community with various campaigns. Kot Auto Group looks forward to carrying on with our commitment to Nanaimo and introducing campaigns such as the "Kot Coat Drive", the "Pay if Forward" campaign where John and wife Trina Kot give each employee $500 to donate to a charity of their choosing or "Operation 100" which successfully donates $100 per vehicle sold to a local charity.

About Kot Auto Group

Kot Auto Group, is a family owned and operated business. John Kot President and wife Trina Kot work alongside son Brandon Kot, Jordan Kot and daughter Janessa Kot whom manage seven dealerships across British Columbia. Kelowna Hyundai, Genesis Kelowna, Buy Direct Truck Centre and Kelowna Kia are four of the leading automotive dealerships in Kelowna and the Okanagan. Buy Direct Loans and leasing, brining all of your financing needs to one place. In addition managing four other dealerships: Maple Ridge Hyundai, Penticton Nissan, Victoria Hyundai and Genesis Victoria for all your automotive needs. Kot Auto Group dealerships are dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience and have a passion for excellence.

For a list of the Kot Auto Group Dealership locations, please visit www.kotautogroup.com

For further information: Woodgrove Chrysler, 6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3, www.woodgrovechrysler.com