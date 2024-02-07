Koskie Minsky LLP launches class action against Marymound group home, Winnipeg

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Class action firm Koskie Minsky LLP has commenced a class action lawsuit on behalf of survivors of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse at Marymound group home and Marymound School in Winnipeg.

The action is brought on behalf of residents of Marymound group home and day students of Marymound School who allege to have suffered abuse at Marymound at any time since 1951.

In addition to the allegations of abuse at Marymound, the action alleges that the Government of Manitoba failed to properly inspect, supervise, and monitor Marymound, and continued to place children at Marymound when it knew or should have known of the abuse they would face.

James Sayce, a partner at Koskie Minsky LLP, commented: "The stories emerging from Marymound are alarming – but they are finally being told. We hope this action will help survivors take a step toward healing."

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.

For more information, please contact Koskie Minsky LLP at [email protected].

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: Press Contact: Alec Angle - [email protected]