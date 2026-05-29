New and existing customers will automatically gain access to faster 5G speeds of up to 1 Gbps on Canada's Happiest Network

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Koodo is making it even easier to stay connected by boosting customers to faster 5G speeds at no extra cost and with no plan change required. New customers with a 5G-compatible device will immediately enjoy ultrafast speeds of up to 1 Gbps on all Koodo Pick Your Perk plans, allowing them to seamlessly stream, browse, game and stay connected to what matters most on Canada's most awarded network. Plus, with Koodo's Pick Your Perk plans, customers can personalize their phone plan with a free feature of their choice, including options like 3-Day Easy Roam U.S., 3-Day Easy Roam International, Rollover Data or Premium Voicemail.

"Koodo has always focused on giving customers a reliable network experience with great value," said Dan Quick, Vice-President of Mobility Growth Marketing, TELUS. "By providing our customers with faster 5G speeds at no extra cost, we're bringing Canadians a more seamless network experience with even greater value, helping them stay connected and 'choose happy' without needing to change their plan."

Existing customers with 5G‑compatible devices on a Pick Your Perk plan will also experience faster 5G speeds of up to 1 Gbps through an automatic speed upgrade, which is expected to be completed over the next six months. Customers without a 5G-compatible device will still continue to enjoy access to Koodo's reliable 4G LTE network and can upgrade to a 5G-compatible device at any time. For more information, visit koodo.com.

About Koodo

Koodo is Canada's Happiest Network that keeps customers connected from coast to coast on the nation's award-winning 5G and 4G LTE network. Our difference? We do everything we can to make customers really, really happy. That means no fixed-terms and no hidden fees for your home internet and phone service, access to a great selection of streaming content, and Self Serve options that offer greater flexibility to change your plan whenever you want, without charges. At Koodo, you have the power to choose the home internet, phone and Pick Your Perk plan you want that makes you happy, and say goodbye to scary bills.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nguyen

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Koodo