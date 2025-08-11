Knix & Kristen Bell Never Want You to Check for Leaks Again in New ‘You’re Good’ Campaign

With over 15 million pairs of leakproof underwear sold Knix helps women everywhere to know "You're Good"

The campaign is rooted in the universal experience we know all too well. You've had the sudden realization that you may have just leaked, and you ask a friend, a sister - or even a stranger - "Can you check me?" - while desperately waiting to hear those magic words: You're Good. Knix and Bell have partnered to show there's a better way to manage leaks – with Knix's iconic leakproof underwear. As the leaders in leakproof and the original category pioneers, Knix offers the widest range of silhouettes, styles, sizes, colors, and absorbency levels to help ensure that You're Good, no matter what.

"I've been wearing Knix for almost 10 years, so this partnership was a no-brainer for me. I like them sooooo much better than any other period protection option, and I can share from experience that Knix does in fact mean 'You're Good'," said Bell. "I love that Knix is tackling the conversation around leaks with honesty and humor because we've all had that 'Am I Good?' moment of panic."

Leakproof underwear is the fastest growing menstrual hygiene category in the United States, due in large part to Knix who have sold over 15 million pairs with the average Knix customer ordering 5+ pairs. A recent study by Kantar found that 38% of women, and 51% of women ages 12-24 are now using leakproof underwear and 9 out of 10 leakproof underwear users have had a good or very good experience with the product. Not just for periods but also for sweat, discharge and light bladder leaks, the product's diverse functionality which is highlighted in the You're Good campaign is contributing to customer satisfaction and growth. As part of the campaign, Knix has committed to donating $100,000 USD to a period-focused organization of Bell's choosing.

"Partnering with the iconic and unstoppable Kristen Bell who has been a longtime fan and user of Knix felt like the perfect partnership for this campaign," said Founder & CEO Joanna Griffiths. "Who wouldn't want Kristen Bell to tell you 'You're Good'? I love that the campaign highlights Knix's commitment to provide confidence and peace of mind, no matter the day of the month or situation."

The You're Good campaign signals the beginning of Knix's renewed expansion in the U.S., starting with a focused push in New York City and extending nationwide throughout 2025 and 2026. Knix will open its first NYC-based store in SoHo at 242 Lafayette Street in mid-August. Consumer in-person activations for the campaign are planned to take place in New York City and Toronto, including eye-grabbing billboards and a Spring Street Subway takeover in SoHo featuring the You're Good campaign.

About Knix

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, swim, activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

