Knix's Active collection features new CloudCut fabric innovation for low impact performance and everyday activewear

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading intimates brand Knix is proud to announce its new Active collection featuring Grammy-nominated artist and recent Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger. This launch marks an exciting chapter in Knix's activewear evolution, with Nicole bringing her signature strength and style to the "Better Than Ever" campaign that showcases how being active and feeling good in your own skin can make you feel better than ever.

Knix & Nicole Scherzinger Link Up for “Better Than Ever” Campaign Highlighting the Brand’s New Activewear Collection

The collection features an array of fashion forward activewear styles including the brand's signature HiTouch leggings, strappy bras and work out tops along with mesh detailing and cut outs. The collection leans into bonding which gives a sleek and clean finish to the collection. The studio bomber, studio jogger and studio hoodies feature CloudCut, Knix's newest innovation in fabrication. The CloudCut pieces are designed as versatile transitional apparel, effortlessly blending minimalist style with performance comfort. Ideal for lounging, layering to and from the gym, or tackling a busy day, the collection supports light to medium studio-style workouts and everyday activities alike. Engineered with technical precision, each style is built to perform as well as it looks, delivering both form and function.

"This campaign is very meaningful to me, and working with Knix feels especially aligned," says Scherzinger. "I have never felt stronger physically, mentally, or spiritually, and I know I'm just getting started. I'm proud to partner with Knix to celebrate this universal idea of strength and to showcase the latest collection - as someone who lives in activewear, this is some of the best product I have ever tried!"

Knix initially launched sports bras in 2018 with their iconic Catalyst Sports Bra which at the time outperformed every other sports bra on the market for bounce rate reduction via third party testing at the Research Group in Breast Health at the University of Portsmouth. In 2021 Knix added activewear to its product portfolio alongside super model Ashley Graham. Knix brings their extensive expertise in bra design, functional fabrics, and fit to their activewear offerings, uniquely bringing to market highly technical products that combine fashion, function and fit. The new collection includes a diverse selection of pieces, from oversized and cropped hoodies with coordinating joggers, to stylish jackets and bombers, high-rise training shorts, long-sleeve active tops, workout camis, sports bras, leggings, and more. Offered in a broad selection of colors, with sizes spanning from XS to 4XL.

"With this collaboration, we set out to create a collection that meets women exactly where they are – strong, dynamic, and constantly moving," says Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President of Knix. "Every piece is built for comfort, performance, and versatility. Having Nicole bring her energy to this campaign as she reaches new heights in her career is the perfect reflection of what this collection is all about—feeling better than ever, no matter your phase in life."

The new Active collection officially launches on September 10, with early access on September 9. This launch comes off the heels of Knix's first store opening in New York City, located at 242 Lafayette Street in SoHo, with further retail openings planned for the remainder of 2025 + 2026 across North America. The collection is available for purchase at knix.com and in all retail locations.

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, swim, activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

