MNTD™ combines ultra comfortable fabrics, performance functionality and a supreme focus on fit

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading intimates brand Knix®, known for redefining women's intimates, swim and activewear through innovation, is proud to announce the launch of MNTD™, a new men's essentials brand that gives men that fresh out of the shower feeling all day long. Combining ultra comfortable fabrics, innovative performance functionality and a relentless focus on fit, MNTD™ will level-up a category that has long settled for good enough.

Knix® Launches Men’s Brand MNTD™ - Fresher Basics Designed to Make Men Feel Like a Million Bucks

Drawing from Knix's decade of expertise in performance fabrics and body-first design, MNTD introduces an entirely new standard of men's essentials and marks Knix's first expansion into men's. The MTND™ assortment offers advanced Mint Condition™ Anti-Odor Technology, ultra soft breathable fabrics that manage moisture and the first-of-its- kind Pristine Pouch™ which wicks away moisture from the skin and blocks it from showing through. The underwear has no sagging, bunching, or riding up and the t-shirts feature temperature regulating properties. The collection features an assortment of every day and active boxers, Best Damn Tees™ and long sleeve tops and socks, and is engineered to keep men feeling fresh and confident all day, every day.

"For the past 12 years, Knix has been redefining what comfort and innovation look like in women's intimates and following years of requests and prototyping we saw a clear opportunity to bring that same revolution to men's," said Joanna Griffiths, Founder & President of Knix. "Men deserve products that look great, feel great and keep them feeling their best all day long. With 72% of women purchasing underwear for the men in their lives, and the incredible power of the Knix community, we are launching MNTD™ just in time for the holiday season."

The first collection from MNTD™ will serve a wide range of lifestyles, from the everyday athlete who values performance fabrics and no-chafe fits, to the professional minimalist who prioritizes premium basics that look and feel superior. Boxers start at $22 CAD/USD per pair when purchased in bundles and T-shirts at $50 CAD/USD. The initial assortment includes a variety of colours and cuts in sizes S-XXL.

MNTD™ officially launches on Tuesday, November 11. This launch comes off the heels of Knix's first store opening in New York City, located at 242 Lafayette Street in SoHo, with further retail openings planned for the remainder of 2025 + 2026 across North America. MNTD™ will be available for purchase on wearmntd.com , Knix.com, as well as in all Knix retail locations.

About MNTD

MNTD are fresher basics that make men feel like a million bucks. From the team behind Knix, MTND was created to fill the long-standing gaps in men's essentials. MNTD brings innovation, comfort and fit to men's essentials -- offering fresher basics, elevated designs, and performance solutions that actually work. Designed for active on-the-go men who expect more from the everyday, MNTD delivers comfort and confidence without compromise. For more information, visit wearmntd.com or follow @wearmntd and on social media.

About Knix

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, swim, activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

SOURCE Knix

Catherine Festa, [email protected]