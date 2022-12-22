VILLAGE OF CANNING, NS, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings, and Angela Cruickshank, Commission Chair for the Village of Canning, announced more than $10.5 million joint funding for two wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.

The first project will support wastewater treatment and collection system upgrades in the Municipality of the County of Kings, where the wastewater treatment facility will be improved to increase capacity and accommodate future growth. The collection system upgrades include the replacement of four lift stations, the construction of a new lift station and a 1.35 km gravity sewer infrastructure extension. The project will increase the overall efficiency of the system and support new higher density housing development.

The second project will provide residents of Canning with a more reliable water and wastewater system by replacing over 1200 metres of water distribution main lines, over 1300 metres of sanitary sewer lines, and more than 800 metres of storm sewer lines. Funding also includes the reinstatement of roadways and sidewalks. This investment will maintain the system's efficiency and ensure the Village of Canning remains an attractive place to live.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is pleased to partner with provincial and municipal partners to invest in rural communities across Nova Scotia. Clean drinking water and more efficient water distribution, as well as safe and modern wastewater infrastructure, are vital to the success of the province's local development, while also creating good jobs and economic growth in the communities."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for building strong, sustainable communities. We are pleased to fund these projects that will upgrade the water distribution and wastewater collection systems to ensure it is reliable and safe. With these investments we are also investing in the sustainability and growth of these communities."

The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Our Municipality is appreciative of the strong partnerships forged with the provincial and federal government. Without their participation, we would not be advancing these essential infrastructure upgrades."

His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings

"With the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program funding in place, the Chapel Road Water Project is on track for a spring start. The Canning Village Commission is very pleased with the level of intergovernmental cooperation resulting in the proactive and methodic strengthening of this core service."

Angela Cruickshank, Commission Chair, Village of Canning

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $4,236,400 towards both projects, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $3,530,334 . The County of Kings is contributing $2,169,333 and the Village of Canning is contributing $654,933 .

is investing towards both projects, while the Government of is investing . The County of Kings is contributing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $135 million towards 83 rural, northern and green infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 83 rural, northern and green infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $48 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $2.6 billion for wastewater infrastructure.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for wastewater infrastructure. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

