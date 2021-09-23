Kim Blanchette, APR, Chart. PR, FCPRS Honoured with the Canadian Public Relations Society's 2021 Philip A. Novikoff Memorial Award

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of her significant contributions to both the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) and the greater public relations profession, CPRS National has awarded Kim Blanchette, APR, Chart. PR, FCPRS the 2021 Philip A. Novikoff Memorial Award. Blanchette accepted the award virtually before an audience of her peers during the Society's 2021 virtual conference on Sept. 20.

Kim Blanchette, APR, Chart. PR, FCPRS (CNW Group/Canadian Public Relations Society)

One of CPRS' most prestigious honours, the Novikoff Award is given annually to a member who has contributed to the enhancement of both the Society and the public relations profession overall. Blanchette was nominated for the Award by her fellow members, who cited her career-long dedication to public relations excellence, and for her work both within CPRS, e.g. national president (2016-17), and externally in numerous roles, including her current position leading Argyle's Western Canadian team of engagement, public relations and public health communicators, providing clients with her more than 28 years of expertise.

"Kim is both an ambassador of the craft and an example of what it means to be a leader in the profession. Her work has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally. She is the first Canadian to receive the Charter designation (Chart.PR) from the Charter Institute for Public Relations in the UK," explained Colleen Killingsworth, MCM, APR, FPCRS in her nomination letter. "She is a sought-after speaker on strategic and government communications, providing evidence to her expertise and ability to drive business results through design, implementation and management of outstanding, measurable programs."

"I want to thank Colleen Killingsworth, MCM, APR, FCPRS for nominating me and to those endorsed my nomination, Amy Thurlow, PhD, APR, FCPRS, Renee McCluskey, APR, FCPRS, Richard Truscott, MBA, APR, Cam McAlpine, APR, and Cara Tobin, APR.," said Kim Blanchette, APR, Chart. PR, FCPRS when accepting the Award.



"CPRS is more than an association or community of practice, Blanchette continued. "It provides a guidepost for the effective strategic and ethical practice of public relations and communications management in Canada. It represents the best of what public relations can and should deliver for organizations, and the role we play in building strong and trusting relationships between the organizations we represent and the communities we serve. I'm so honoured to receive the Philip A. Novikoff Award. It means more than you can imagine."

Established in 1989 in memory of long-time CPRS member Philip A. Novikoff, the award is given to an accredited member who has furthered the standing of the public relations profession in Canada. This year's Novikoff Award was one of nine Major and Special awards presented during the AGM.

