KICK OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON EARLY WITH NEW FLOWER OFFERINGS FROM 7ACRES AND TWEED

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced the addition of four new flower product offerings from iconic brands 7ACRES and Tweed just in time for the holiday season.

"Our new high-quality flower offerings, including a holiday taster pack from 7ACRES and new strains from the iconic Tweed brand, are the perfect complement to any festive adult celebration," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "These latest additions to our leading Canadian portfolio reflect our team's focus and commitment to producing extraordinary flower products and offer consumers a great opportunity to elevate their celebrations during this holiday season."

New products rolling out under Canopy Growth's flower portfolio include:

7ACRES Holiday Taster Pack

The holidays are arriving early this year with the launch of two flavourful holiday-inspired flower harvests. 7ACRES Holiday Taster Pack (2x7g) 14g featuring strains Ultra Jolly Jack and Peppermint Krypt is now available for purchase.

Ultra Jolly Jack is a Sativa-dominant cross of Jack Haze and Ultra Sour strain lineage, creating a festive aroma that features holiday spices alongside earthy and lemon undertones. Complementing Ultra Jolly Jack is the Indica-dominant hybrid Peppermint Krypt, with its sweet and spicy holiday aromas as well as creamy undertones thanks to the cross between frosty Kush Mints and 91K.

Both strains feature a 24-30% THC range, are hang dried, and packaged with a Boveda pack to ensure freshness, making the 7ACRES Holiday Taster Pack a thoughtful gift for consumers looking for convenience, variety, and a high-quality experience.

Tweed Gorilla Berry and Chemsicle

Given the pressures of the holiday season, Tweed is making it easy to unwind with two new whole flower offerings, Tweed Gorilla Berry and Tweed Chemsicle.

Tweed Gorilla Berry is an Indica whole cannabis flower born from the Frosted Kush x Gorilla and Triangle Kush x Blueberry lineage, and features terpenes Terpinolene, ß-Caryophyllene, and ß-Pinene. Bringing forth the sweetness of the holidays, Tweed Gorilla Berry boasts berry and citrus flavours, a gassy aroma, and a 28-34% THC range, making it a perfect stocking (or pipe) stuffer for those looking for full flavour and superior quality.

If you're seeking more spice in the seasonal celebrations, Tweed's Chemiscle is a great choice as the Sativa whole flower offers a creamy, spicy, and earthy flavor and aroma. Derived from 91K and Chemdawg lineage, Chemiscle has a 24-30% THC range with terpenes including ß-Myrcene, ß-Pinene, α-Pinene.

Both strains are packaged with Boveda 2-way humidity control packs and come in 14g whole flower formats.

7ACRES and Tweed's new flower offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. For more information, please visit Tweed , and 7ACRES.

* Terpene amounts may vary on a per Lot basis due to the natural variability of cannabis plants.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high‑quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond its world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

References to information included on, or accessible through, website do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Laura Nadeau, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Tyler Burns, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]