TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is proud to announce a commitment of $750,000 to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, to fight food insecurity and support communities across Canada through Kia Communities in Motion. Over the next three years, this investment will deliver meals to communities in need, reduce waste, and support national food recovery from coast-to-coast, driving measurable change for communities across the country.

The $750,000 investment will directly provide more than 3.75 million meals to Canadians in need, prevent over 12.7 million pounds of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere and save more than 2.4 billion litres of water from being wasted. Kia Canada and Second Harvest will work together to expand awareness, support local food rescue efforts, and ensure vital support reaches Canadians from every region.

"At Kia Canada, movement means much more than getting people from one place to another – it's about inspiring people, helping them move forward and strengthening communities," said Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "Supporting Second Harvest through Kia Communities in Motion allows us to address the critical issue of food insecurity in Canada; while nourishing those in need so they can be their best selves."

Second Harvest works with local food banks, charities, and community partners in all provinces and territories, to streamline food rescue, security and distribution. By diverting healthy, surplus food from landfills and ensuring access for those facing barriers, Second Harvest's on-the-ground operations help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserve finite natural resources, contributing to advance sustainability goals and supporting a more resilient Canada.

"Kia Canada's commitment is a powerful example of how corporate leadership can drive meaningful, long-term change," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Together, we're nourishing communities, protecting the planet, and building a more sustainable future. We're incredibly grateful for Kia's visionary support."

As part of this partnership, Kia Canada and Second Harvest will encourage Canadians to join the movement through engagement opportunities, highlighting community impact and sustainable solutions that drive change.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 199 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as "The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste," provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

