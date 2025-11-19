Kia's PV5 wins the '2026 International Van of the Year'

A debut and a win: Kia's first fully electric van, the PV5, claims the industry's most prestigious LCV award

Unanimously chosen by 26 leading commercial vehicle journalists worldwide

Asia's first electric van and the first Korean model to win the International Van of the Year

Recognized for its technological innovation, operational efficiency, advanced safety and strong environmental performance

The PV5 Cargo Long has also proven its real-world usability, holding a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the longest distance travelled by an electric van with full payload on a single charge

SEOUL, South Korea and FRANKFURT, Germany and LYON, France, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Kia Corporation today announced that its all-electric PV5 has been named the '2026 International Van of the Year' (IVOTY), marking a historic first for both the brand and a Korean manufacturer. The award was presented on November 19 at the IVOTY Award Gala during SOLUTRANS 2025 in Lyon, France, following a unanimous decision by 26 leading commercial vehicle journalists from around the world.

Established in 1992, IVOTY is recognized as the most authoritative global award in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector. Winners are selected through a comprehensive assessment of how each model contributes to improving real-world productivity and advancing the LCV segment. Criteria include technological innovation, operational efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The Kia PV5 delivered standout performance, emerging ahead of six other contenders. It also breaks new ground as Asia's first electric van and the first Korean model to receive this honor, making Kia only the second Asian brand to achieve this distinction in the competition's 34-year history.

"Congratulations to Kia for winning the prestigious 34th International Van of the Year Award," said Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the International Van of the Year jury. "The all-electric Kia PV5 sets a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and all-round capability in the light commercial vehicle segment. It combines zero-emission performance with versatility and practicality, redefining what businesses can expect from a modern van. Kia has long been celebrated for its award-winning cars, and now, its van division is making an equally powerful impact on the industry."

Building on Kia's global EV leadership -- underscored by previous World Car of the Year wins for the EV6 and EV9 -- the PV5 sets a new standard for the commercial sector, reaffirming the brand's vision for electric mobility across multiple segments.

In appreciation of this recognition, Ho Sung Song, President & CEO of Kia Corporation, said, "Kia has long stood at the forefront of EV innovation, and the PV5 brings that leadership into the commercial vehicle space with purpose. We developed the PV5 by listening closely to our business customers and by focusing on creating a vehicle that is both highly practical and distinctly Kia in its refined, modern design and functionality. Moreover, the PV5 brings innovation in the traditional LCV production through our conveyor and cell integrated manufacturing system enabling environmental modification process. To have the PV5 named International Van of the Year in its debut is an exceptional honor. It reinforces our belief that Kia can redefine this segment and continue shaping the future of smart, sustainable and electric mobility for businesses around the world."

Marc Hedrich, President & CEO of Kia Europe stated, "Winning the prestigious International Van of the Year Award is a true honor and a strong endorsement from some of the most respected journalists in the LCV industry, especially as the first vehicles are just arriving in Europe. Though new to the LCV market, this achievement confirms Kia's readiness to deliver engineering, design and practicality to strengthen our position as a leading mobility solutions provider. Our sincere thanks go to the IVOTY jurors for this recognition and to all Kia employees for their dedication."

An electric van that gets the job done

The PV5 is Kia's first eLCV and the inaugural model in its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) line-up. Built on a dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service (E-GMP.S), the PV5 offers an all-electric range (WLTP) of up to 416 km for Cargo Long and 412 km for Passenger 5-seater. It also delivers DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes, and a payload capacity of up to 790 kg. The PV5 has also earned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for "the greatest distance travelled by a light-duty battery-powered electric van with maximum payload on a single charge", achieving 693.38 km.

Supporting real-world versatility, the PV5's Flexible Body System and flat-floor architecture allow multiple upper-body configurations -- from cargo to passenger to conversion-ready modules. Inside, the vehicle integrates next-generation digital interfaces including a built-in AI assistant, fleet management services, and app marketplace to enhance uptime and operations.

To match business needs, the PV5 offers three battery options (43.3 kWh, 51.5 kWh and 71.2 kWh) and modular exterior components that reduce repair complexity. Key usability features include a low entry height, flat cargo floor and integrated mounting points for easy upfitting.

Safety is engineered from the platform up, with a reinforced multi-load-path body structure, expanded use of high-strength steel and EV-specific battery protection. A suite of advanced driver-assistance systems -- including Surround View Monitoring and Lane Keeping Assist -- support confident operation in busy commercial environments.

Beyond advanced engineering, the PV5 was shaped by a development process rooted in real customer insight. Kia collaborated closely with business operators from the earliest stages, ensuring the van's design -- from its modular body configurations to its digital interfaces and ease of servicing -- reflects real-world operational needs across logistics, delivery and mobility industries. This customer-driven approach will continue as Kia expands its PBV lineup, aiming to position PBVs as a core driver of sustainable business growth and long-term mobility innovation.

Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Division at Kia Corporation added, "In 2022, Kia launched its PBV division with the ambition to redefine the LCV market through innovation, something Kia has always stood for. The Kia PV5 brings that vision to life and receiving the International Van of the Year Award with our very first PBV model confirms that we are heading in the right direction. The PV5 has been developed by actively listening to customer voices, with every detail thoughtfully designed to meet real-world business needs. This award marks an important milestone, yet our journey to deliver meaningful value to customers continues as we expand the PBV line-up."

Available now in Cargo Long and Passenger 5-seater versions across Europe, the PV5 will be joined from 2026 by new variants, including a Chassis Cab, Cargo Standard (L1H1) and High Roof (L2H2). Additional PBV models will follow -- such as the larger PV7 and PV9 -- strengthening Kia's vision to build a full-scale, next-generation PBV ecosystem.

